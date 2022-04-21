ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Crime in Branson is down, according to latest report from police

KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSgHK_0fGJpGpC00

BRANSON, Mo. — Crime in Branson is down for the fifth year in a row, according to a report from the Branson Police Department.

The department shared its 2021 crime report Thursday, attributing the information to the National Incident Based Reporting System, or NIBRS. The Springfield Police Department uses the same reporting method for crime.

“I think we’re in a crisis mode with our police department,” says Branson Mayor Larry Milton

Because Branson Police changed to NIBRS in 2021, the department said there are no true comparisons to crime in 2020. However, the department said it is possible to compare violent criminal offenses, which were down between 2020 and 2021.

Branson’s Police Chief Jeff Matthews said the downward trend is because the department is more engaged with the community. Another victory Matthews mentioned was the Ozark Mountain Peer Support Team, which was established to help first responders during a crisis.

Branson city administrator put on administrative leave

Chief Matthews said there was a 25% increase in calls to 911 between 2020 and 2021.

In the introduction to the report, Chief Matthews commended officers for working through challenges such as being short-staffed, and said there have been increased efforts to recruit qualified officers.

The full report is on the City of Branson’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 4

Related
KOLR10 News

Large drug bust, alleged fentanyl in vehicle

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in Laclede County, Missouri, led to a major drug bust on Interstate 44. Police arrested a man named Eric Matthew who was traveling from St. Louis to Springfield. Guns, money and drugs, including white powder believed to be fentanyl, were confiscated from Matthew. If the powder proves to […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial date changed for woman charged with husband’s death

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A woman charged with the murder of her husband had a trial date set for May, but will now appear in court in September. Amy Murray, 40, of Iberia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities say they responded to a house fire at 9 Janice Drive on December 11, […]
IBERIA, MO
KYTV

Meth bust in Norwood, Mo. leads to several arrests

NORWOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies arrested three people Friday during a drug bust in Wright County. Kim Anthony, 58, and Brett Anthony, 41, are both behind bars. Investigators say both are a prior and persistent felony offenders. They are jailed for felony possession of a controlled substance, but the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says formal charges are pending. A third person was arrested, but not named in the investigation.
NORWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Crime & Safety
Branson, MO
Sports
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Fifth Year#911#Nibrs#Branson Police
WSPA 7News

4 more arrested in drug trafficking investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four more people are facing drug charges following an ongoing investigation in Buncombe County. We previously reported on February 18 that Dennis Gates Miller and Hope Elizabeth Baker were facing multiple gun and drug charges following a weeks-long investigation. According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Miller and Gates were […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
KTUL

Four arrested for allegedly "jackpotting" ATM machine at OnCue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Four individuals were arrested by Oklahoma City police on on Thursday for ATM jackpotting. Police arrested 41-year-old Chevalier Martinez, 20-year-old Clever Medina, 33-year-old Wilfredo Lezama-Garcia, and 43-year-old Edgar Ravalo on April 14 for "jackpotting" an ATM Machine at an OnCue at 13600 N. Western in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

West Plains man indicted for first-degree murder

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. – A 22-year-old has been indicted by a grand jury for the shooting death of West Plains resident James Vineyard. Damian Henry has been indicted for Armed Criminal Action and first-degree Murder, according to the police statement. According to court documents, Henry told officers that he shot Vineyard because Vineyard was fighting […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy