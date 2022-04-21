Crime in Branson is down, according to latest report from police

BRANSON, Mo. — Crime in Branson is down for the fifth year in a row, according to a report from the Branson Police Department.

The department shared its 2021 crime report Thursday, attributing the information to the National Incident Based Reporting System, or NIBRS. The Springfield Police Department uses the same reporting method for crime.

Because Branson Police changed to NIBRS in 2021, the department said there are no true comparisons to crime in 2020. However, the department said it is possible to compare violent criminal offenses, which were down between 2020 and 2021.

Branson’s Police Chief Jeff Matthews said the downward trend is because the department is more engaged with the community. Another victory Matthews mentioned was the Ozark Mountain Peer Support Team, which was established to help first responders during a crisis.

Chief Matthews said there was a 25% increase in calls to 911 between 2020 and 2021.

In the introduction to the report, Chief Matthews commended officers for working through challenges such as being short-staffed, and said there have been increased efforts to recruit qualified officers.

The full report is on the City of Branson’s website .

