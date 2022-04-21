ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

7@four previews “Madagascar” at Virginia Children’s Theatre

By WDBJ7 Staff
WDBJ7.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Children’s Theatre’s production...

WDBJ7.com

7@four previews the Oscars

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Academy Awards show will be broadcast nationally Sunday night. Watch the video to see Hollins University professor Brent Stevens talk about what to expect.
WAVY News 10

Attracting Hummingbirds to Your Yard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year again! Flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping and hummingbirds are making their way back from winter migration. If you’ve ever been curious about hummingbirds and how to attract them to your yard, Mike Westphal from the McDonald Garden Center has everything you need to know.
WDBJ7.com

61st International Street Fair coming to Virginia Tech this weekend

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A total of 40 countries will be represented through different traditions including dance, games, arts, crafts and more at the 61st International Street Fair. The festivities will be from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday at Virginia Tech’s Alumni Mall. International foods will also be served at...
WDBJ7.com

Mill Mountain Zoo holds ‘Party for the Planet’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earth Day activities continued Saturday in the Roanoke Valley. Mill Mountain Zoo held a “Party for the Planet.”. The day-long event included lots of activities for families, and information from organizations including the Clean Valley Council, Roanoke Valley Master Naturalists, the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.
WSLS

Virginia brotherhood raises funds for multiple sclerosis

ROANOKE, Va. – A Virginia brotherhood took strides Saturday morning to help tackle multiple sclerosis (MS). A walk to fundraise for research for the chronic disease that affects the brain and spinal cord was held at River’s Edge Park in Roanoke. The nonprofit, Bearded Villains, joined the effort...
WDBJ7.com

Hollins University officially inaugurates 13th president

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hollins University in Roanoke officially inaugurated its newest president Friday. Dr. Mary Hinton because the school’s president in August of 2020. During the investiture ceremony, Hinton was recognized as the 13th president in the university’s 180-year history. Dr. Hinton’s message was one of embracing...
13News Now

Two-headed turtle dies at Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum said one of its turtles died from natural causes last Thursday. The museum in Newport News made the announcement about Twix, a two-headed, juvenile red-eared slider turtle, on Wednesday afternoon through a Facebook post. Twix was rescued from Suffolk in March...
