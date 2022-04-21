ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL announces schedule (follow us here) for release of 2022 regular-season schedule

By Herbie Teope
Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL has keeping fans engaged throughout the offseason down to a science. Case in point: multiple announcements about release of the next regular-season schedule before the actual release occurs. On Thursday afternoon, the league revealed that the 2022 regular-season schedule will officially be announced on...

www.kansas.com

