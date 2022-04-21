ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesboro, NY

Salute: YWCA Mohawk Valley Honors Outstanding Local Women

By Jim Rondenelli
 2 days ago
After being held virtually for the past two years, the YWCA’s 33rd annual Salute to Outstanding Women Luncheon was held on Thursday as an in-person event at Harts Hill Inn in Whitesboro. The YWCA Mohawk Valley honored local women in eight different categories for their achievements and impact...

