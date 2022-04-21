ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Texas man sentenced after having over 1,000 images of child porn on his phone

By Steven Masso
 2 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 43-year-old man from Corpus Christi was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing nearly 1,300 images of child pornography.

Camden Chase Plumb originally plead guilty in October 2021, according to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In June 2017, authorities learned that Plumb had sexually abused a minor, the release stated. During the investigation, authorities seized his phone and computer. Analysis of the devices showed that Plumb had 1,058 images of child pornography on his phone and an additional 113 videos and 230 images on his computer.

Plumb was sentenced to 190 months of federal prison. The release stated that victim impact statements and Plumb’s previous conviction for indecency with a minor were taken into account during his sentencing.

He will serve an additional 10 years on supervised release, and be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Corpus Christi, TX
