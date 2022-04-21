Purdue’s COVID-19 positivity rate highest since mask mandate lifted

The overall COVID-19 positivity rate at Purdue in the last seven days is 17.32% as of Wednesday evening, according to Protect Purdue’s website. That number is the highest it’s been since the lift of the mask mandate extended to classrooms and indoor research spaces on March 14.

On that day, the positivity rate was 0.54%.

Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said only those that are symptomatic or may have been exposed to COVID-19 are scheduling tests.

“As such, the dashboard percentages may look surprising at first glance, simply because we are testing only a small percentage of the campus community, less than two dozen people on some days,” Doty said in an email Tuesday evening. “When you look at the numbers, we are only seeing 10 to 20 cases per day out of the 50,000+ members of our community.

“That said, the virus is still around, and everyone needs to continue to Protect Purdue by getting vaccinated or getting boosted if they have not done so already and stay home if they are sick.”

Dr. Esteban Ramirez, the PPHC chief medical officer, didn’t respond to an email requesting for comment on Monday, and PPHC redirected The Exponent to Doty.

The positivity rate within Tippecanoe County in the last two weeks is 7.6%, according to the New York Times.

Tippecanoe County Health Department’s operator didn’t respond to a call for comment on Tuesday.

Purdue suspended routine COVID-19 surveillance testing for students and employees on April 1, according to a campus-wide email sent by Protect Purdue.

The Protect Purdue COVID Dashboard showed that about 90% of the campus population has submitted proof of COVID-19 vaccination as of Wednesday evening.