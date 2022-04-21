ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolf Admin urges Pa. residents to purchase flood insurance

By James Wesser
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration, as well as the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), are urging property owners to consider purchasing flood insurance to protect their homes businesses, and possessions.

“Many homeowners do not realize that their standard homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover damage due to flooding,” said Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Flooding becomes a real threat across all of Pennsylvania during the springtime rainy season, so we’re encouraging homeowners to review their policies now and consider adding flood insurance, either purchased through the rapidly growing private market or the National Flood Insurance Program.”

For many residents of the state, flooding caused by heavy spring rainfall can be a common occurrence. Just one inch of water can cause $25,000 of damage to homes.

Flood insurance is always a good protection to have in place, so you are prepared in the event of the unthinkable and risk to your home and possessions are mitigated,” added Humphreys.

Homeowners who live in designated Special Flood Hazard Areas, are likely required to have flood insurance. However, the National Flood Insurance Program says one in four insurance claims come from outside these hazard areas. Residents should do their research on the area in which they are buying a home to see if it is in a flood plain.

Consumers should also be aware that flood insurance policies are not active immediately. Usually, there is a 30-day waiting period before the policy becomes active. This is to prevent individuals from buying flood insurance solely when a storm is headed in the direction of their property.

“Flooding is a very real threat, no matter where you live,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “While very few people want to consider adding expenses to their budget, flood insurance can bring peace of mind that you are financially protected from the devastation that flooding can bring.”

Information about the National Flood Insurance Program and private flood insurance is available here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

