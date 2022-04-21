ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One Ride on a Peloton Bike Got Him Hooked on Cycling—and Helped Him Lose 80 Pounds

By Emily Shiffer
bicycling.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReason for Cycling: I started cycling because I gave a Peloton in our community gym a try, and I was hooked right away. It was only a short few months before I had a bike of my own and really got into it. I have constantly struggled with my...

www.bicycling.com

Comments / 0

Related
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The Popular Walking Routine You Should Be Doing Every Morning To Kick-Start Fat Loss, According To A Trainer

There are an endless number of exercises you could be doing in order to lose weight, and finding the one you enjoy the most will ultimately allow you to create the best relationship with fitness and provide you with the best results. If you’re just beginning to exercise or struggle with joint or muscle pain that impedes on your ability to do high intensity workouts, walking may be the best fit to help raise your heart rate and improve your overall wellness without putting your body at risk.
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

Side Bends Are the Core-Working, Side-Stretching Two-for-One Fitness Move You Need in Your Arsenal

Your obliques are kind of like the two pillars of your core. These key muscles run up and down each side of your body, allowing you to twist and pivot to your heart's desire. On this week's episode of The Right Way, fitness instructor Colette Dong shows you how to do a side bend to strengthen this all-important (but sometimes tricky to target) muscle group.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Concord News Journal

While waiting on the hospital bed to receive treatment, woman claimed she caught her doctor watching videos on YouTube learning how to treat her properly, then changed her mind

Since the pandemic began, many people had to skip their regular medical checkups because hospitals were focused on treating Covid-ill patients, something that was especially notable during the periodical waves when the number of positive cases was on the rise. In addition, many people had to postpone or even cancel surgeries and different kinds of treatments due to the same reasons eventually resulting with people thinking the overall medical care quality has declined.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peloton#Bike#Fitness#Calories
POPSUGAR

Strengthen Your Arms, Glutes, and Core With This 16-Minute Kettlebell Workout

Kettlebell workouts combine both cardio and strength, which makes them great if you're short on time. Not only do they get your heart rate up, but they also target all your muscles at once in just one workout session. If you're looking for a quick kettlebell workout that's good for beginners, try this 16-minute full-body kettlebell workout put together by Tom Holland, MS, CSCS, an exercise physiologist and Bowflex fitness advisor.
WORKOUTS
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Sports
shefinds

4 Unexpected Reasons You’ve Not Been Losing Weight In Your Midsection

Losing weight is difficult enough on its own, and many people find that targeting a specific area of their body for fat loss can feel overwhelming and daunting. We checked in with personal trainers and health experts for tips, suggestions and reasons why you might not be losing weight in your midsection despite all your hard work and efforts. (Before diving into it, please pat yourself on the back as prioritizing your health and fitness is admirable and worth celebrating!) Read on for insight and advice from Christine VanDoren, CN, CPT, certified personal trainer and nutritionist and Seamus Sullivan, B.S., CSCS, PN1, online performance and nutrition coach.
WEIGHT LOSS
FitnessVolt.com

Compound Exercise Workout for Strong, Massive Arms

How big are your arms? Regardless of the actual measurement, your answer will probably be “not big enough!” Your arms may have even stopped growing altogether, which, for a bodybuilder, is incredibly frustrating. While you could just do more curls and pushdowns and hope your arms start growing...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

This Is What Actually Happens To Your Body When You Aren’t Eating Enough Protein, According To Dietitians

If you’ve ever done any research on healthy weight loss you’ll likely have found that protein is one of the vital nutrients you must eat regularly in order to feel properly fueled and promote healthy muscle growth and an effective metabolism. While protein is just one of three nutrients that your body needs (the other two being carbs and fats) it is undeniably important for achieving healthy and sustainable weight loss due to its ability to keep you full for longer and reduce the need for snacking, making it easier to maintain the necessary calorie deficit.
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

6 fitness trends that are a waste of time and money

As a certified personal trainer, yoga and Pilates instructor, and weight-loss coach, I pride myself on being able to sniff out which fitness trends work — and which fall short. When I see a gimmick or a product that doesn’t look right, I start to investigate. The last thing I want is for my clients or followers to waste money on trendy products or worse, get injured by using them.
WEIGHT LOSS
EverydayHealth.com

Smart Health: I Tried the Rolflex Pro for Sore Muscles — and It Helped Ease Painful Spots

Why I Tried It To relieve muscle soreness and tension after strenuous strength training sessions. As a personal trainer and mat Pilates instructor, I make exercise a part of my daily routine. And most days include some strength training. Consistency does not leave me immune from the occasional sore spot or tight muscle a day or two after a tough workout.
FITNESS
UPI News

Study shows no benefit to intermittent fasting over other weight-loss plans

"Time-restricted" eating has become a popular weight-loss tactic, but a new clinical trial finds no benefits in adding it to old-fashioned calorie-cutting. Time-restricted eating is a form of intermittent fasting, in which people limit themselves to eating within a certain time window each day. Outside that window, they swear off everything other than water or other calorie-free drinks.
WEIGHT LOSS
TMZ.com

U.S. Government Spent Big Money on Peloton Equipment Over Past 2 Years

Uncle Sam seems to be all in on Peloton -- we've learned the feds have spent big on equipment ... making you wonder if Joe Biden's love of the exercise bike might be at play. According to federal procurement docs, obtained by TMZ, the government has spent upwards of $220,000 on Peloton bikes and other exercise equipment dating back to the summer of 2020 ... before President Biden took office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gear Patrol

The Best CrossFit Shoes of 2022

A decade ago, asking someone about their WOD might get you a funny look. But these days, the Workout of the Day is damn near ubiquitous — as is the host of footwear options aimed squarely at pleasing CrossFit fiends the world over. But just because there are dozens...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy