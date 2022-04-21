ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Horse racing lawsuit in Lubbock with national implications tossed out

 2 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock issued a final judgement Tuesday against a group who tried to stop a new law to regulate horse racing.

The National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association sued in March 2021 . The Texas Racing Commission and a long list of other agencies and organizations nationwide also participated in the lawsuit. One of the defendants, Jerry Black, is a Texas Tech professor – which is what allowed for the lawsuit to be filed locally.

The central claim of the lawsuit was Congress “handed over the power to regulate” horse racing to a private group in the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020 (HISA for short).

“The Court recognizes that HISA’s regulatory model pushes the boundaries of public-private collaboration,” Judge James Wesley Hendrix wrote. “But that change resulted from a decision of the people through Congress. And despite its novelty, the law as constructed stays within current constitutional limitations as defined by the Supreme Court and the Fifth Circuit.”

Judge Hendrix also wrote, “Perhaps the Supreme Court or the Fifth Circuit will cabin their private-nondelegation precedent in light of HISA’s reach. But this district court will not ‘read tea leaves to predict where [the doctrines] might end up.’”

An appeal was filed with the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans.

