Rockford, IL

mike lowery
04-21

So can you smell the bbq on the grill or are they just baking it real good I never been there I’m asking if it coming off the girl it ain’t bbq

4
Buford T. Justice
04-22

17th Street in Murphysboro, IL has better bbq, they have actually won many awards and competitions with their bbq. The author obviously didn't do their homework on this one!

3
 

One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois

Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
Website Claims To Have Found The ‘Ugliest’ Town in Illinois

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
Are These The 4 Best Queso Dips You’ll Find in Rockford?

Queso family, am I right when I say, "every great meal at a Mexican restaurant begins with a hot basket of chips and a bowl of queso?" Do remember the first time a server at a Mexican restaurant (with a secret behind that smile) put a bowl of the white-colored melted cheese on your table right next to your big bowl of tortilla chips? That secret was how amazing that dip was that you were about to eat and we sat there having no idea just how good they meant. I was born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin, the land of all things cheese, and for too much of my life queso had not been a part. I'm embarrassed to say how many years of my life were wasted only knowing melted cheese on a burger and nacho cheese.
Watch a Family in Illinois Save a Baby Bird Stuck in the Rocks

A family in Illinois noticed something was wrong with a baby bird outside their home. So, they put on their superhero capes and came to its rescue. Based on the video description, this happened this summer in Mundelein, Illinois. Here's how the parents described this dilemma:. I was on a...
Hyde Park native to open Illinois' first Black-owned cannabis company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A historic moment for the recreational marijuana industry here in Illinois: This weekend, the state's first Black-owned cannabis company officially launches.Morning Insider Lauren Victory introduces us to the famous musician behind the brand and shares how he's giving back.Vic Mensa grew up on Hyde Park. Chicago is in his blood, in his music and now in his business affairs. The artist is launching "93 Boyz" this weekend. It's a cannabis company that produces pre-rolls using flower grown here in Illinois.CBS 2 asked Mensa what's he's most excited for. "Being able to represent my people in this space,"...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
Modern food ‘with a hint of soul’ coming to downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — The owners of a bright red food truck found weekly at Rockford City Market are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant downtown to bring you “food that feeds the soul.”. T & C’s Cooking Creations has been at the market for two years in its easily spotted...
Summer Fun Is Ending Early For One Illinois Pool

As I sit here wearing a sweatshirt in August, I am bummed to learn that one Rockford pool is closing for the 2022 season early. Is it because it's stupid cool right now for August? No. Is it because pool attendance has been low this summer? I don't think so.
Are These The 10 Best Pizza Joints In The Rockford Area?

Yeah, we're talking food again. This time? Pizza in the 815!. In one of our latest stories, Mamma Mia's officially closed their doors for good and we had absolutely no idea they left! Man, my parents used to order from Mamma Mia's a lot in the summer when my sisters and I were all living at home. My favorite to get there was a large cheese pizza with sausage, black olives, spinach, and mushrooms.
Sandy Wisconsin Trail Leads To Spectacular Views Of Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan is a severely underrated hiking location, and this sandy trail in Wisconsin shows why you need to explore our closest Great Lake ASAP. When people think of hiking, they usually think of throwing on the backpack and trudging up a mountain to set up a pup tent and eat a can of beans.
14 Stunning State Parks You Won’t Believe Are in Illinois

Illinois is so much more than the Windy City. The state offers forests, beaches, stunning cliff faces, and a surprising amount of waterfalls that may make you think you’re in Oregon, not the midwest. But fortunately, you don’t have to travel too far from the Windy City (which itself has some lovely hikes) to experience them.
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

