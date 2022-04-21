ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Wagner entered the NFL as one of the most athletic LBs in recent memory

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Bobby Wagner will be 32 in June, so he’s not quite as spry and explosive as he was when he came into the NFL in 2012. But he doesn’t necessarily need to be fastest or most athletic linebacker in the league to succeed with the Rams as their top inside linebacker.

Los Angeles signed him for his instincts, leadership and tackling at the second level.

When Wagner was a rookie, however, he ranked among the most athletic linebackers in recent memory. According to Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score (RAS), Wagner ranked 60th out of 971 linebacker prospects from 1987-2012. His 39.5-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump were both in the “elite” category, as were his 4.46 40-yard dash, 20-yard split (2.64) and 10-yard split (1.57).

That shows his long speed and short-area quickness, which are both essential when playing the linebacker position.

Some have argued that Wagner lost a step last season. He might not be quite as fast as he was 10 years ago, but again, he doesn’t need to have the wheels that someone such as Devin White or Devin Bush has.

And it’s not as if he came into the NFL as a poor athlete. He could fly sideline to sideline or cover 30 yards downfield – and honestly, he still can.

