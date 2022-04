MORGANTON, N.C. — A Conover-based furniture company is expanding west, while also creating new jobs. On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper praised Vanguard Furniture Company's plans to add 100 new jobs with a $5.9 million expansion to Morganton. This will add on to the family-held company's 680 employees, who work out of seven facilities in Conover and in Hillsville, Virginia, along with showrooms in High Point and Las Vegas.

MORGANTON, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO