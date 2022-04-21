ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Couple charged with murder in Buncombe Co.

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A couple has been charged with murder in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began an investigation into Mark Alan Barners and Angela Wamsley, who are husband and wife, in 2020.

They were facing charges of animal cruelty, trafficking heroin and felony conspiracy.

Last week, deputies attended the autopsy of the body found last week in Candler. It was determined that the body was Nellie Sullivan, Wamsley’s grandmother.

On December 20, 2021, Barnes was charged with concealing a death and Wamsley received the same charge on January 7, 2021.

The sheriff’s office said that probable cause existed to charge Barners and Wamsley with first-degree murder in the death of Sullivan.

Barners and Wamsley is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on bond.

