Red Sox make excuses for Don Orsillo’s absence from Jerry Remy ceremony. The Boston Red Sox are making a bad situation worse. Instead of gritting their teeth and simply apologizing for leaving Don Orsillo out of their Jerry Remy tribute night on Wednesday, they’re disseminating non-answers and excuses, even going so far as to blame Orsillo and several other beloved Red Sox legends. Their strategy comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with the organization’s many missteps, but in this particular instance, it’s in very poor taste.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO