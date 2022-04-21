ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Don Jr. is set to meet with the January 6 committee in the coming days after girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle testified for nine hours on the Capitol riot

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idgmG_0fGJlUVc00
Donald Trump Jr. is expected to speak with the House committee investigating the Capitol riot 'in the coming days,' according to Thursday's report

Donald Trump's eldest child is set to meet with the House committee investigating the Capitol riot 'in the coming days,' it was reported Thursday, after his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle came to Capitol Hill for her own marathon testimony.

Donald Trump Jr. is the latest member of the former president's orbit to be summoned before the House Select Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, sources told CNN.

Guilfoyle spoke with lawmakers on the Democrat-led panel for more than nine hours on Monday, NBC reported, after she met with them for a closed-door deposition in February.

The earlier meeting went off the rails when the former Fox News host-turned-Trump 2020 surrogate's lawyer reportedly accused committee members of breaking previously agreed-upon conditions to only have the panel's lawyers asking questions.

Her fiancé, Trump Jr., is going to speak with the committee voluntarily after he was invited to do so, Thursday's report claims.

He was not subpoenaed by the panel.

Guilfoyle was subpoenaed in early March. Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said she 'met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event.'

The former first son's younger sister, Ivanka Trump, also appeared before the committee as part of their ever-widening probe into what led to Trump's supporters storming the Capitol complex in a bid to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iB1H_0fGJlUVc00
His fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host who became a Trump 2020 campaign official, appeared before the panel on Monday

Ivanka was grilled for an entire day -- eight hours -- and reportedly did not invoke the Fifth Amendment nor any privilege claims to avoid answering.

'She's answering questions. I mean, you know, not in a broad, chatty term, but she's answering questions,' Thompson told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Asked if she was cooperating, Thompson said: 'Well she came in on her own, that has obviously significant value. We did not have to subpoena.'

Her husband Jared Kushner spoke with the panel as well. A lawmaker on the committee described his testimony as 'helpful.'

Ivanka and Kushner were both senior White House advisers in the Trump administration.

Trump Jr.'s testimony is expected to come on the heels of a CNN report that revealed he sent a text to his father's ex-White House Chief of Staff outlining ways to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

'This is what we need to do please read it and please get it to everyone that needs to see it because I'm not sure we're doing it,' the Trump Organization executive reportedly said on November 5, two days after Americans cast their ballots for president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfH9a_0fGJlUVc00
The committee has gotten testimony from multiple members of Trump's inner circle, including former advisers and even relatives
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FToJ9_0fGJlUVc00
The committee is expected to begin public hearings later this spring, it was previously reported

He reportedly explained the outline with by saying it's 'very simple' and 'We have multiple paths We control them all.'

The strategy Trump Jr. outlined involved filing lawsuits and demanding recounts in certain swing states in a bid to keep them from certifying their election results. He also called for GOP-led legislatures to send an alternate slate of 'electors' that would in theory allow the real votes to be tossed out.

Otherwise, he reportedly told Meadows, the Republican members of Congress could vote to keep Trump for another four years themselves.

'We have operational control Total leverage...Moral High Ground POTUS must start 2nd term now,' Trump Jr. said according tot he report.

The 'electors' plan is similar to one pushed by pro-Trump lawyer John Eastman, who notoriously authored memos outlining how he claimed then-Vice President Mike Pence could have unilaterally overturned the 2020 results, which Pence refused to go along with.

Eastman is currently engaged in a legal battle with the committee while trying to shield a tranche of correspondences and other documents they're seeking.

Earlier this week Politico reported he's refusing to release some 37,000 pages of emails related to Trump, citing 'attorney-client privilege.'

A US District Judge ordered him to personally review 90,000 documents he initially wanted to keep hidden, ruling Eastman's privilege claim over the vast number to be over-broad.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

House asks Justice Department to criminally prosecute former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino for snubbing Jan. 6 committee

The House voted Wednesday to refer former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress. The resolution passed in a 220-203 vote, with only two Republicans — Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — voting in favor of the referral. They are also the only Republican members of the Jan. 6 committee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Riot#House#Capitol Hill#Cnn#Democrat#Nbc#Fox News#Committee Chair
The Independent

Russian general who told troops war would be over ‘in hours’ killed in Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence ministry said another Russian general was killed in combat.Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev is the seventh general Ukraine claims to have killed since Russia invaded.Oleksiy Arestovych said Rezantsev died amid intense fighting at Chornobaivka airfield, a site near Kherson which Russian forces have been using as a command post.The general was said to be commander of Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army.Days after the invasion began, Rezantsev was confident the Russian campaign would be successful within a matter of hours, according to a conversation intercepted by the Ukrainian army.In a call posted on social media by the army, a...
MILITARY
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Adam Schiff doubts Marjorie Taylor Greene could really have forgotten if she called for martial law to overturn election

Democratic Adam Schiff says he doesn’t believe that Marjorie Taylor Greene could have forgotten calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to overturn the 2020 election results.Ms Greene claimed Friday to have suffered a total memory blank about who she spoke to and what she said and did in the weeks after the presidential election during a court hearing to determine whether she can appear on the ballot in Georgia this year.She answered “I don’t recall” more than 50 times to a range of questions regarding her conduct and public statements during the run-up to the Capitol Riots...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

342K+
Followers
32K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy