Boston, MA

How Trevor Story Ruined Kevin Gausman’s Bid At 2022 MLB History

By Jenna Ciccotelli
 2 days ago
Kevin Gausman nearly cemented his name into 2022 Major League Baseball history, but Boston Red Sox infielder Trevor Story got in the way. By the time the ninth...

theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Dodgers Lose Top Reliever To An Early Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are undoubtedly one of the best teams in all of baseball, if not the best. Their lineup is stacked with Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and others. They have entrenched themselves as the early favorites to win the World Series. But that doesn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Umpire gaffe in Yankees-Tigers reminder Alex Cora isn’t only cheater back in MLB

TIRED: Screaming at the Boston Red Sox for giving Cheatin’ Alex Cora his job back, turning a career-altering suspension into a 60-game vacation in a tanking season. WIRED: Screaming at the Detroit Tigers for letting AJ Hinch manage again after a similar one-year break, especially considering all of MLB let them get away with it because Hinch “hated the cheating” enough to smash monitors, but not enough to, you know, stop it as it won him a title.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Twins Catcher Gary Sanchez a Late Scratch vs. White Sox

The Minnesota Twins took to the field for their AL Central matchup against the Chicago White Sox without their regular catcher. Do-Hyoung Park tweeted out moments before the game that Gary Sanchez was a late scratch. Ryan Jeffers replaced Sanchez behind the plate, batting ninth against the White Sox. There...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Red Sox, Mets Prospects Brawl In Minor League Game

Is there bad blood brewing between the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets from the depths of their respective organizations?. Nevertheless, the question bears asking after prospects from the Major League Baseball clubs brawled Thursday in Portland, Maine, at Hadlock Field in a minor-league game between the Sea Dogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, New York’s affiliate at that level.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl In Double-A Minor League Game

Fans attending tonight’s Double-A matchup between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies were treated to some old-fashioned basebrawl. In the bottom of the third inning, Binghamton starting pitcher Marcel Renteria hit Portland’s Tyreque Reed with a pitch. As Reed made his way down to first place, Renteria apparently said something to him that he took umbrage to.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NESN

Why Patrice Bergeron Put Arm Around Brad Marchand On Bruins’ Bench

Midway through the second period in Thursday night’s tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron put his arm around teammate Brad Marchand on the bench. Marchand was getting into it with some Pittsburgh players as Marchand and the Bruins offense were frustrated not only in that...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Braves officially lose the Andrelton Simmons trade

When it comes to trades, you win some and you lose some. The Braves have won a lot more than they’ve lost recently, which is why they are world champs. Max Fried, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, and plenty of others were all acquired through trades and have brought the Braves to a height they hadn’t achieved since 1995. However, for all the fantastic moves Atlanta has made over the last five-plus years, the Andrelton Simmons trade for Sean Newcomb sticks out like a sore thumb.
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

AL East Rival Ace Confirms He Will Be Out For 2022 Season

The Boston Red Sox will not see the Balimore Orioles’ most established pitcher in 2022. John Means has confirmed that he will be needing season-ending Tommy John surgery after reports that this unfortunate outcome was in play. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out,” Means tweeted. “After...
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Baltimore Orioles and the MLB American League East

The 2022 MLB is finally underway. The AL East is anticipated to become the most competitive division of them all, as four teams possess a serious chance of World Series contention, and then you have the Baltimore Orioles. I apologize to Orioles fans, but there’s no denying that this Baltimore team is positioned in an […] The post The Baltimore Orioles and the MLB American League East appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Atlanta Braves Activate Austin Riley from the Paternity List

Austin Riley has been activated from the paternity list by the Atlanta Braves, the Braves’ official website reports. Riley only missed one game to celebrate the birth of his child as the Braves were off on Thursday. He is available and expected to be in the lineup Friday versus the Miami Marlins.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs strike another early-season trade

The Chicago Cubs front office remains busy early in the season, striking another deal with a National League contender. It may be an average start to the MLB season for the new-look Chicago Cubs, but the front office seems to be in midseason form. Just a day after making a...
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

Ke'Bryan Hayes Out of Starting Lineup for Pittsburgh Pirates

Ke’Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. While no reason is being given for his absence, it’s worth noting that Hayes did run into the wall during the game Friday and he may be feeling the after-effects of such a collision. It could also just be a coincidence with Saturday being a regularly scheduled day off for the young Pirates third-baseman. The Pirates haven’t announced if Hayes will be available later in the game today to pinch-hit or play the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
frontofficesports.com

New $2B Stadium Could Follow New Broncos Owner

Denver Broncos president Joe Ellis has teased the idea of a new stadium after a change of ownership is expected to be finalized before the 2022 NFL season. A potential new home for the Broncos has been met with skepticism, but “it’ll be the No. 1 decision the new owner will have to make,” said Ellis, and could generate fresh revenue for the city and kickstart the development of new retail, dining, and residential properties.
