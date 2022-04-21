ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Notice for Joseph McCorkle

 2 days ago

Funeral service for Joseph McCorkle, age 78, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at...

Obituary for Jerry Don Gillem

Obituary for Jerry Don Gillem

Funeral Service for Jerry Don Gillem, age 81 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 1:30P.M. on Friday, April 15, 2022 at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ed Lantz and Rev. Jason Dictza officiating. Interment will follow at Tira Cemetery with Tommy Blunt, Larry Blunt, Bruce Lockhart, Bryan Lockhart, Brock Lockhart, Sam Hentchel, Ethan Boatman, Randy Rushin, and Jeffrey Kesting serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Jerry Don passed away on April 11th, age 81, at his home with his wife, Judy, by his side.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Gina McCoy

Obituary for Gina McCoy

Memorial service and burial for Gina McCoy, age 62 of Yantis, TX will be held at a later date. Mrs. McCoy passed away on March 29, 2022 at Sulphur Springs Health and Rehab. Gina was born on July 4, 1959 in Inglewood, CA to Ima Lou (Wilson) McCoy. She married Sean Miller and spent 26 wonderful years with him; growing a life and raising their only daughter. Gina worked as an at-home care attendant and was a homemaker. When she wasn’t working, she was spending her time with her daughter and husband. Laughing, loving, living a life worth more than words. An artistic and creative individual. She was a conversationalist, idealistic, and a breath of fresh air to any room she was in. Beloved by many; she was a hard act to follow. She loved all of her friends and family.
YANTIS, TX
Obituary for Nate Batchelor

Obituary for Nate Batchelor

Nate will be remembered at a graveside service at Restlawn Memorial Park on TX-HWY 154 on Thursday, April 14 at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Perry Crisp. Honorary pallbearers are his loving neighbors, Paul Wilcoxsin, Bill Echart, J.R. Dalrymple, Joe Conaway and Jeff Delozier. Nathan Thomas Batchelor (Nate), a longtime...
COMO, TX
Obituary for Philip Lockwood

Obituary for Philip Lockwood

Philip Lockwood, age 78, of Sulphur Springs, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances Hospital, Sulphur Springs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Philip Arthur was born on December 3, 1943, in Indianapolis, IN to Herbert and Irene (Frazier) Lockwood. He married...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Javard Clayton McGill Jr.

Obituary for Javard Clayton McGill Jr.

Funeral service for Javard Clayton McGill Jr., age 20 of Como, TX will be held at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Como-Pickton High School with Pastor Bobby Thomas and Bishop Kerry Roy officiating. Interment will follow at Independence Cemetery with Ricky Alvarez, Deion McGill, Trayton Powell, Barylyn Adams, Christian Clayton, Desmond Allen, Dom Allen and Marqis Ivory serving as pallbearers and Braylon Clayton, Day Day Jackson and Jacorian Clayton serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. McGill passed away on April 17, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances- Sulphur Springs.
COMO, TX
Obituary for Franklin J. Ricketson

Obituary for Franklin J. Ricketson

Franklin J. Ricketson was born November 10, 1947, to Betty Jane Flint Ricketson and Jason Edwin Ricketson they preceded him in death. His only sister, Patricia Ricketson also preceded him in death. He married Sharon Rust on October 25, 1975; she survives. Frank is also survived by his beloved children, Nicole Ricketson Johnson and husband Tracy of Sulphur Springs, Mark Simmons and wife Michelle of Frisco, Karie Ricketson of Sulphur Springs, and Jason Ricketson and wife Jennifer of Sulphur Springs. Grandchildren, Christopher Sorley and wife Jaci of Sulphur Springs, McKenzie Sorley Money and husband Christopher of Como, Shayne Simmons of Frisco, Shelbi Ricketson, Colton Ricketson of Sulphur Springs, and great grandchildren Saylor and Kane Sorley of Sulphur Springs and Abel Money of Como.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Wanda Roberts

Obituary for Wanda Roberts

Funeral service for Wanda Roberts, age 94 of Sulphur Springs, Tx will be held at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Rusty Posey officiating. Interment will follow at Conner cemetery with Gage Griffin, Heath Roberts, Jason Roberts, Kevin Roberts and William Griffin serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on hour prior to the service. Mrs. Roberts passed away on April 18, 2022 at Rock Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Historical Markers of Hopkins County

Historical Markers of Hopkins County

Hopkins County folk love their history, and have the documentation to prove it. The county is home to over 40 historical markers which indicate the area’s transition from pioneer past in the 1840s to thriving commerce in the 1900s and its present as an ever-growing destination to live, work and play.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs, TX
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!

