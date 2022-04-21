NFL announces schedule release dates

(WFRV) – The National Football League announced on Thursday that the 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 7:00 PM CT.

Prior to that, the NFL will announce other marquee matchups starting on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled for April 28.

International Games will be announced on Wednesday, May 4, which directly affects the Green Bay Packers’ trip to London next fall.

Select and primetime games will be released the week of May 9, and clubs can announce their first home game opponent on Thursday, May 12 at 5:00 PM CT before the NFL Network’s coverage begins.

