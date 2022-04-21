ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY SNAP households to receive maximum food stamp benefits in April

By Isabella Colello
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of benefits this month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed on Thursday.

All households participating in SNAP will also receive a supplemental allotment in April. That includes those already at the maximum level of benefits.

According to Gov. Hochul, this will result in $232 million in additional food benefits. Since January, New York has distributed over $696 million in supplemental benefits.

“The heart-wrenching prospect of food insecurity is one that no New Yorker should ever have to face,” Hochul said in a press release. “By providing the maximum level of food benefits to those in need, we can help struggling households make ends meet and keep food on the table as we continue our economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.”

The emergency assistance supplement is provided to all households, including those that ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month on SNAP. SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these extra benefits posted by Friday, April 22. Those SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits posted by Friday, April 29.

Below is a breakdown of maximum SNAP benefit allowances in New York as of October 1, 2021.

Household Size Maximum Allotment*
1 $250
2 $459
3 $658
4 $835
5 $992
6 $1,190
7 $1,316
8 $1,504
For each additional member $188 +

Households can apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on the State Office of Temporary and Disability Asssitance website.

Mark Collmer
2d ago

gee i lost 3/4th of my income and asked for help from heap. was turned down while my compensation is close to 500 dollars below the threshold. i guess i should identify as a illegal

Lisa Morehouse
2d ago

I male $307 over the monthly income limit. yet I drive to work 5 days a week. I still buy overpriced food, gas, propane for heating and let's not forget NYSEG. So if it wasn't for pride of working for what I have. I would be much better off on welfare. They need to adjust limits and only help those willing to help themselves.

Mista Mr
2d ago

Imagine those millions and millions of dollars our government is sending overseas being divided up to ensure we all can eat.

