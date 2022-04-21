ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Matthew Brenner Receives April Customer Service Award

By Warren Abrahamson
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and the Young Professionals of Jamestown presented the Customer Service Award for April to Matthew Brenner for his outstanding customer service. The chamber honors individuals who demonstrate a consistent commitment...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

NDDOT advising No Travel in Western ND

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation is issuing a No Travel Advisory for counties in and around Dickinson and Williston. The NDDOT is urging drivers to use caution and drive safely. For the most accurate road condition information check out the NDDOT website at travel.dot.nd.gov. KX will provide updates as we […]
WILLISTON, ND
Black Hills Pioneer

Potter receives DAISY Award

SPEARFISH — Megan Potter, a registered nurse at Spearfish Hospital Labor and Delivery, has received the prestigious DAISY Award. A national program, the award is presented to nurses who go above and beyond for their patients and community. She was nominated by the husband of a patient. He wrote,...
SPEARFISH, SD
KFYR-TV

No travel advisory for the City of Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for the City of Dickinson. According to a spokesperson with the NDDOT, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of your travel plans.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Taxi 9000 Comes To A Halt

Last night's availability for bar closes in Bisman was the last ride for this company. In my opinion, there are never enough rides available for those that are willing to be smart enough to get home safe after a night of drinking. Sad to hear about this bit of developing news, a landmark of service for our community looks to have come to an end. Taxi 9000 has been around since 1960 - 62 years of taking care of those that need transportation. This was a company that was known for helping elderly residents in the Bisman and Mandan areas. To describe Taxi 9000 best, these words from their website taxi9000.com say it all "Taxi 9000 is dedicated to quality service and serves over 10,000 customers in the Bismarck metro area" It's human nature to take things for granted until they are not around anymore.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, ND
Government
Jamestown, ND
Business
City
Jamestown, ND
KNOX News Radio

EGF announces new business openings in 2022

East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander delivered his annual State of the City address over the noon hour today (Thursday). Gander touched upon everything from economic development and LGA funding to roads…schools….and recreational opportunities. In addition to acknowledging existing businesses the mayor looked ahead to a couple of...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KX News

150 years: Bismarck’s birthday celebrations coming this summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Capital City is celebrating 150 years with events being held throughout the summer. Scavenger hunts, talent show performances and more will be held throughout Bismarck with plenty to eat in between shows. One of the emcees for the talent shows says he’s excited to be a part of the celebration. […]
BISMARCK, ND
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Community rallies to support Greg Volk

DEVILS LAKE - Greg Volk, a Devils Lake psychologist, was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. This particular cancer is not curable, but can be kept in check with repeated rounds of chemotherapy for the rest of his life. Not only does the cancer impact his ability to work, but the appointments,...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chamber
KFYR-TV

Cyclebar Bismarck holds class to raise funds for GABR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Great American Bike Race is around the corner. People across Bismarck are gearing up to give it their all to participate and raise funds for the cause that helps kids with cerebral palsy and other related conditions. Cyclebar in Bismarck is putting the pedal to...
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy