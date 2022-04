Brad Keselowski warned RFK Racing before this year, his first with the team as a driver/owner, what might come. “I’m probably going to wreck out of a number of races this year,” Keselowski said he told his team and the company. “It’s going to be for good reason. Every time, I’m going to push the car as hard as I can push it and probably overstep it. Something is going to happen and then we’re going to come back and we’re going to make it better.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO