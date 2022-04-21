3 Juvenile Suspects Arrested In Series Of San Francisco Retail Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Three San Francisco teens were arrested last week in connection with a series of recent retail robberies throughout the city.

Police said the suspects, who were being held at the Juvenile Justice Center in an unrelated case, were arrested on the robberies last Thursday. The suspects were identified as a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male.

According to investigators, the first robbery took place on the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue in North Beach around 4 p.m. on March 30. An employee told police that multiple juvenile suspects took merchandise in bags.

When an employee began recording the incident on their phone, police said one of the suspects took the device. The suspects were able to leave the scene with the merchandise and the phone.

About an hour later, police said the thieves stole merchandise from a business on the 3200 block of 20 th Avenue, located inside the Stonestown Galleria. During the robbery, one of the suspects assaulted an employee who confronted them.

Police said the suspects were also connected to an April 3 robbery on the 2600 block of Mission Street. In this incident, the suspects broke glass and took several items.

During the investigation of the Mission Street robbery, investigators discovered two similar incidents took place at the business on April 6 and April 8.

Police said the 14-year-old was linked to four of the incidents, while the 15-year-old was connected to two incidents and the 16-year-old was connected to three incidents. All three suspects were booked on burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft charges. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old also face multiple counts of robbery.

The robberies remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or to text TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD”.