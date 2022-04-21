Biden sends classified 'Ghost' drones similar to tank-busting Switchblades in latest $800million weapons package to Ukraine: Air Force has rapidly developed loitering warhead that flies into targets and explodes
The Pentagon announced that the U.S. is putting a new weapon in Ukraine's arsenal as it pushes back against Russia's relentless attacks: previously classified Phoenix Ghost drones that have been specially tailored for the conflict.
Little information was available about the weapons system, which President Joe Biden only referenced briefly in remarks announcing the latest $800 million aid package.
The package includes 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones, according to the Pentagon, which says they have capabilities similar to the 'Switchblade' drones the U.S. included in the previous military aid package.
Those drones can take out tanks and other armor, get launched from a tube, then guide themselves into the target for a single-use.
'This was rapidly developed by the Air Force in response specifically to Ukrainian requirements,' said Defense Secretary Admiral John Kirby.
Pentagon officials were vague in their descriptions of the newly designed drone, without exactly stating its capabilities or how it works.
'It provides the same sort of tactical capability that a Switchblade [drone] does,' the official said. '[The] Switchblade is a one-way drone, and it clearly is designed to deliver a punch.' a Defense official told Stars & Stripes.
That indicates that it, too, is likely a single-use weapon that is relatively cheap to produce and is able to circle above a target and then take it out on command.
The official who briefed reporters declined to give more information on scope and capability dues to its level of classification.
Contents of the latest $800 million U.S. military aid package for Ukraine
72 155mm Howitzers and 144,000 artillery rounds;
72 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers;
More than 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; and
Field equipment and spare parts.
Source: Department of Defense
They are a part of an aid package that also includes 90 howitzers and 144,000 rounds of ammunition form them. (Eighteen of them were provided in the aid package announced last week.
The drones are manufactured by AEVEX Aerospace, but no photos were immediately available. The California-based firm declined an opportunity to comment to DailyMail.com.
The firm calls itself an 'a recognized leader in full-spectrum airborne intelligence solutions.'
Its website features articles on 'selecting the right LiDAR systems for your drone,' with a detailed description of the use of the laser-driven guidance system.
The Switchblade drones were already included in last week's $800 million aid package, and are part of a range of defensive capabilities the U.S. provided.
Biden said the U.S. has provided 10 anti-tank weapons for every Russian tank in the field in Ukraine.
The Pentagon said it would continue to try to do more, and Biden said Thursday military leaders were developing a new supplemental appropriations request for Congress.
'This commitment, together with the 18 155mm howitzers announced on April 13, provides enough artillery systems to equip five battalions. The United States has now committed more than $4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $3.4 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24,' Kirby said in a statement.
'The United States also continues to work with its Allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with additional capabilities. The United States will continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the face of Russian aggression,' he added.
