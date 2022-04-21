ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden sends classified 'Ghost' drones similar to tank-busting Switchblades in latest $800million weapons package to Ukraine: Air Force has rapidly developed loitering warhead that flies into targets and explodes

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

The Pentagon announced that the U.S. is putting a new weapon in Ukraine's arsenal as it pushes back against Russia's relentless attacks: previously classified Phoenix Ghost drones that have been specially tailored for the conflict.

Little information was available about the weapons system, which President Joe Biden only referenced briefly in remarks announcing the latest $800 million aid package.

The package includes 121 Phoenix Ghost tactical drones, according to the Pentagon, which says they have capabilities similar to the 'Switchblade' drones the U.S. included in the previous military aid package.

Those drones can take out tanks and other armor, get launched from a tube, then guide themselves into the target for a single-use.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRbCS_0fGJhGXW00
The new $800 million military aid package President Biden announced for Ukraine includes 121 Ghost Phoenix drones

'This was rapidly developed by the Air Force in response specifically to Ukrainian requirements,' said Defense Secretary Admiral John Kirby.

Pentagon officials were vague in their descriptions of the newly designed drone, without exactly stating its capabilities or how it works.

'It provides the same sort of tactical capability that a Switchblade [drone] does,' the official said. '[The] Switchblade is a one-way drone, and it clearly is designed to deliver a punch.' a Defense official told Stars & Stripes.

That indicates that it, too, is likely a single-use weapon that is relatively cheap to produce and is able to circle above a target and then take it out on command.

The official who briefed reporters declined to give more information on scope and capability dues to its level of classification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255rJG_0fGJhGXW00
The US is delivering another $800 million aid package to Ukraine, this one including more howitzers, artillery shells, and tactical drones. Here Ukrainian soldiers stand next to their armoured personnel carrier (APC), not far from the front-line with Russian troops, in Izyum district, Kharkiv region on April 18, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmJho_0fGJhGXW00
Russian President Vladimir Putin 'will never succeed in dominating and occupying all of Ukraine. That will not happen,' President Joe Biden vowed Thursday. He announced a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234FHW_0fGJhGXW00
Smoke rises above Azovstal steelworks, in Mariupol, Ukraine, in this still image obtained from a recent drone video posted on social media. Putin announced that Russian forces would surround the facility rather than attacking it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufUMS_0fGJhGXW00
The US is already providing 'Switchblade' drones. The Pentagon describes the Pheonix Ghost drones as having similar capabilities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2reZT8_0fGJhGXW00
The Ukrainians have successfully targeted Russian armor with Turkish-made drones 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPpKk_0fGJhGXW00
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier walks past a Russian tank after recent battles at the village of Moshchun close to Kyiv, Ukraine, April 19, 2022. Drones are capable of taking out Russian armor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319Xnj_0fGJhGXW00
Ukranian soldiers walk near Ivankiv, Kyiv Oblast. The Ukrainian forces retook the town in early April. The Russian occupation has caused great devastation of properties and made food supply to countryside areas difficult
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12S4sS_0fGJhGXW00
The drones are manufactured by AEVEX Aerospace, but no photos were immediately available

'It provides the same sort of tactical capability that a Switchblade [drone] does,' the official said. '[The] Switchblade is a one-way drone, and it clearly is designed to deliver a punch,' the official added.

Contents of the latest $800 million U.S. military aid package for Ukraine

72 155mm Howitzers and 144,000 artillery rounds;

72 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers;

More than 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems; and

Field equipment and spare parts.

Source: Department of Defense

They are a part of an aid package that also includes 90 howitzers and 144,000 rounds of ammunition form them. (Eighteen of them were provided in the aid package announced last week.

The drones are manufactured by AEVEX Aerospace, but no photos were immediately available. The California-based firm declined an opportunity to comment to DailyMail.com.

The firm calls itself an 'a recognized leader in full-spectrum airborne intelligence solutions.'

Its website features articles on 'selecting the right LiDAR systems for your drone,' with a detailed description of the use of the laser-driven guidance system.

The Switchblade drones were already included in last week's $800 million aid package, and are part of a range of defensive capabilities the U.S. provided.

Biden said the U.S. has provided 10 anti-tank weapons for every Russian tank in the field in Ukraine.

The Pentagon said it would continue to try to do more, and Biden said Thursday military leaders were developing a new supplemental appropriations request for Congress.

'This commitment, together with the 18 155mm howitzers announced on April 13, provides enough artillery systems to equip five battalions. The United States has now committed more than $4 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration, including approximately $3.4 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on February 24,' Kirby said in a statement.

'The United States also continues to work with its Allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with additional capabilities. The United States will continue to utilize all available tools to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces in the face of Russian aggression,' he added.

