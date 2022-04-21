ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Mid-Michigan Meals On Wheels program seeks volunteer drivers

By Asia Suber
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Tri-County Office on Aging is in need of drivers for the Meals On Wheels program. “No one wants a senior to go to bed on an empty tummy,” said Carl Buonodono. He’s the nutrition director at the Tri-County Office on Aging. Buonodono helps...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Volunteers in Jackson spread TLC throughout the community

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The downtown area, two parks, a recreation center and a pedestrian trail in Jackson received some tender, love and care on Friday, April 22 -- A.K.A Earth Day!. Volunteer groups from the Jackson area and Consumer’s Energy employees worked together to make sure the community where...
JACKSON, MI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of April 25

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Do You Love Coordinating Events? The Achieve Center is launching a marketing and event committee for upcoming events such as our grand opening of our new Treatment Focused Center. We are also looking to host multiple fundraising events, such as golf outings, etc. Achieve Center was founded to provide assessment and treatment to children and families impacted by developmental and neuropsychological disorders, including autism spectrum disorders, learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, problems with dysregulation, neurological impairment due to genetic disorders, and other brain impairments. Time commitment could vary based on events. Contact wheeltoachieve@gmail.com for more information or to get involved.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Lansing, MI
Society
1077 WRKR

Allegan Resident Gets Attention with ‘Perverts Parking Only’ Sign

Did this Allegan resident have a brilliant idea to keep people from parking near their property or did they go too far?. Judging by this picture, a person that lives on 108th Street in Allegan is having issues with people parking between the street and their fence. Will Klotz posted a couple of photos this week in the Allegan Informed Facebook group of the hilarious signs. It is, however, unclear if the person putting up the signs even has a right to the property between their fence and the street. The general rule of thumb says that about 10 feet on each side of the street are public property not private according to familyhandyman.com,
ALLEGAN, MI
WLNS

Team of the Week: Bath has the only sailing team in mid-Michigan

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – If you spend any time on Lake Lansing, there’s a good chance you’ll notice coasting through the water. That’s because it’s the home of the Bath sailing team. The Bees started competing this fall and joined the Lake Lansing High School...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mid Michigan#Charity#Wilx#News 10
WILX-TV

How a new approach to the opioid epidemic will impact Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden introduced a National Drug Control Strategy to Congress on Thursday, April 21, 2022 that will address untreated addiction and drug trafficking -- two critical drivers of the overdose epidemic. The White House has released Biden’s plan, which focuses on harm reduction. That includes...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Family, supporters of Patrick Lyoya to march in Lansing Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The family of Patrick Lyoya will be at the state capitol along with supporters Thursday afternoon. They are looking to state leaders for action after Lyoya was killed by Grand Rapids Police earlier this month. A march will be happening downtown led by the family of Patrick Lyoya.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

The Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Project Resource Center is open

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at the Greater Lansing Food Bank Garden Project Resource Center in Lansing, learning more about the facility and celebrating National Gardening Month. If you’re looking for some assistance in growing your garden, they can help!. Plus, if you’re...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WLUC

Michiganders receive additional food assistance in April

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in April to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, Governor Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan can save green by going green, conservationist says

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Climate change is usually talked about in terms of long term safety versus short term profit, but a nature conservationist in Lansing says you can save green by going green. Climate change is an increasing concern for business owners, the military, outdoorsmen, poor people, rich people...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

How you can make a difference this Earth Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is Earth Day, a day to take a moment to make a change to protect our planet. In Michigan, we have a beautiful state and our Great Lakes to take care of. At the state level, changes are being made to help protect the environment....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Find an injured animal? Here’s how Michiganders can help

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - As the weather gets warmer, you may want to take a stroll down one of Mid-Michigan’s trails and check out the wildlife. That means you might run into an injured animal. What do you do if you’re in that situation?. Louise Sagaert, the...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy