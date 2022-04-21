Mid-Michigan Meals On Wheels program seeks volunteer drivers

Did this Allegan resident have a brilliant idea to keep people from parking near their property or did they go too far?. Judging by this picture, a person that lives on 108th Street in Allegan is having issues with people parking between the street and their fence. Will Klotz posted a couple of photos this week in the Allegan Informed Facebook group of the hilarious signs. It is, however, unclear if the person putting up the signs even has a right to the property between their fence and the street. The general rule of thumb says that about 10 feet on each side of the street are public property not private according to familyhandyman.com,

ALLEGAN, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO