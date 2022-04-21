NFL News: Could The Titans Trade AJ Brown? Tennessee Receiver Wants New Contract

There’s been no shortage of drama with NFL wide receivers lately, as San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel and Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown each declined to show up for their respective teams’ voluntary offseason workouts. It was quickly revealed why, as Samuel, who was reportedly displeased with how he was utilized during the 2021 season, no longer wanted to be on the 49ers and requested a trade. Meanwhile, Brown, who removed Tennessee from his bio after skipping out on the workouts, was in talks with the Titans for a new contract. Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said that the team would not trade Brown, which started speculation that perhaps the talks between the two sides weren’t proceeding very well. Samuel, who was allegedly on an Instagram Live video with Brown, dropped a shocking revelation on the Titans star’s contract talks, as also reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO