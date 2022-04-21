ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL News: Could The Titans Trade AJ Brown? Tennessee Receiver Wants New Contract

By Anthony Riccobono
 2 days ago
A couple of the NFL’s best wide receivers have been traded in the 2022 offseason, and at least one more could change teams before Week 1. It’s led to speculation that Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown might join that group as he seeks a new contract. Brown...

Deebo Samuel drops bombshell revelation on Titans star A.J. Brown’s contract negotiations

There’s been no shortage of drama with NFL wide receivers lately, as San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel and Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown each declined to show up for their respective teams’ voluntary offseason workouts. It was quickly revealed why, as Samuel, who was reportedly displeased with how he was utilized during the 2021 season, no longer wanted to be on the 49ers and requested a trade. Meanwhile, Brown, who removed Tennessee from his bio after skipping out on the workouts, was in talks with the Titans for a new contract. Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said that the team would not trade Brown, which started speculation that perhaps the talks between the two sides weren’t proceeding very well. Samuel, who was allegedly on an Instagram Live video with Brown, dropped a shocking revelation on the Titans star’s contract talks, as also reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
NASHVILLE, TN
Titans' Mike Vrabel comments on Ryan Tannehill's early absence from OTAs

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is not currently present at the start of the team’s voluntary portion of the offseason program, which began on Monday, April 18. This caused a stir among fans and some media who feel Tannehill should be there every day of the program, especially after having been a major cause of the Titans’ divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Titans GM Jon Robinson does not 'foresee' trading star WR A.J. Brown

Like San Francisco 49ers versatile offensive weapon Deebo Samuel, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown watched targets such as Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs receive significant pay increases this NFL offseason. While Samuel has reportedly asked the 49ers to trade him, ESPN's Turron Davenport notes that Brown has...
NFL
49ers reportedly offered this deal to Deebo Samuel, two sides remain far apart

The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Deebo Samuel appear far apart in contract negotiations. Maybe over $6 million annually apart. Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reports that Samuel seeks an annual salary in the range of $25 million. That would not make him the highest-paid receiver in the league—that's Tyreek Hill at $30 million annually—but could catapult him into the top four.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
A.J. Brown, Titans reportedly have not made progress on deal

We’ve seen reports from general manager Jon Robinson that Tennessee has no plans to trade their star wide receiver, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, and, rightly, they shouldn’t want to. Despite a small history of injuries in his three-year career, Brown is one of the Titans’ most explosive and consistent playmakers, even in an offense last year that was missing former Titan Corey Davis and running back Derrick Henry and had Julio Jones looking like a shell of his former self.
NFL
