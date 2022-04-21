ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minford, OH

Indians edge Falcons to sweep season series

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago

MINFORD — A game-ending ground out helped preserve a 6-5 Valley win over Minford in Wednesday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and two outs, Valley sophomore pitcher Emilie Johnson induced the run-preserving out — improving the Lady Indians to 6-4 overall (6-2 SOC II).

Johnson earned the win in the circle while allowing eight hits and four earned runs, and added a pair of RBI on two hits at the plate.

Seniors Taylor Cunningham and Lexi Whitt and sophomore Karsyn Davis, along with Johnson, all had two hits apiece for Valley.

Whitt delivered a lead off solo home run to give Valley a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth innings.

Sophomore Addi Lute had a 3-of-3 day at the plate for Minford (2-7, 2-5 SOC II), driving in a pair of runs. Junior Paige Martin also had two RBI on one hit for the Lady Falcons.

***

BOX SCORE

Valley 0 1 0 1 0 2 2 — 6 12 2

Minford 1 0 0 0 0 3 1 — 5 8 2

Valley hitting

Emilie Johnson 2-5, R, 2RBI

Taylor Cunningham 2-3, RBI

Addalyn Conaway 0-4

Madison Montgomery 1-4

Lexi Whitt 2-4, R, RBI

Karsyn Davis 2-4, 2R

Braxtyn Holbrook 1-4, RBI

Camry Carpenter 1-4, R, RBI

Abby Webb 1-2, R, 2BB

Minford hitting

Miranda Johnson 1-4

Joey Neal 1-3, 2R

Harley Lute 1-2, 2BB

Addi Lute 3-3, 2RBI, BB

Paige Martin 1-4, 2RBI

Lorelei Martin 0-3

Kyra Barton 0-3

Sadie Hatfield 0-3

Olivia Neu 1-3

Pitching

Emilie Johnson (V) 7IP, 8H, 4ER, 4BB, 9K (W)

Addi Lute (M) 7IP, 12H, 4ER, 2BB, 7K (L)

