ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

EGLE releases final draft of MI Healthy Climate Plan

By Matt Jaworowski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HNh4_0fGJeH1w00

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — After months of discussions and planning, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has released the final draft of the state’s climate plan.

Named the MI Healthy Climate Plan , the top priority is to make Michigan a carbon-neutral state by 2050, setting benchmarks along the way. For 2030, the directive calls for the state to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 52% and generate 60% of its electricity from renewable sources.

State departments will also work on promoting electric vehicles by funding incentive programs dedicated to purchasing EVs and EV charging stations.

EGLE has set a goal of building and deploying an energy storage grid to house 4,000 megawatts while capturing and distributing clean, renewable energy.

Consumers Energy updates plan to go coal-free by 2025

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hailed the plan, calling it a great roadmap that will create tens of thousands of new jobs through clean energy and spur economic development and innovation.

“If we follow the steps outlined in the plan and collaborate with public and private sector partners, we can build a Michigan where every Michigander has clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and access to healthy, affordable local food,” Whitmer said in a Thursday statement. “Today, we are positioning Michigan to become the global center of clean energy innovation where workers can get good-paying jobs, from those that don’t require a college degree to careers in advanced engineering and science. We can protect our beautiful public lands and majestic Great Lakes, driven by our unyielding belief in a brighter future.”

A historic look at Earth Day and the rise of environmentalism

Liesl Eichler Clark, the director of EGLE, called the plan unique to Michigan and said it was shaped by Michiganders committed to fighting climate change while advancing our economy.

“This plan is also rooted in what makes our state special,” she said in a statement. “No state is better positioned than Michigan to advance equity, create good-paying jobs, increase economic competitiveness, and improve quality of life in pursuing carbon neutrality thanks to our unmatched freshwater resources and heritage as a global manufacturing innovator, diverse agricultural producer, world-class outdoor recreation hub, and home to talented people and vibrant communities.”

Clark said the plan takes some big steps while also asking everyone to do their part for the environment.

Doing your part: Simple ways to ‘go green’

“The responsibility for implementing this plan and refining it over time is ours. All 10 million of us have big parts to play in decarbonizing our economy – from the governor and state lawmakers who will make the necessary state policy changes and budgetary decisions to the workers, business leaders, and entrepreneurs who will turn cutting edge climate solutions into high-quality jobs and economic prosperity,” Clark said.

Whitmer announced her plans to take big action on climate change in 2020 , launching the Council on Climate Solutions to develop the MI Healthy Climate plan. The first draft was published in January and was followed by several listening sessions for feedback .

The governor’s 2023 budget proposal includes more than $500 million dedicated to fund climate and clean energy initiatives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

U. of Pennsylvania energy-prize winner says natural gas not compatible with long-term climate goals

Gas is needed for now but methane leaks make it ‘no better than coal,’ Lord Stern says. The world has no hope of meeting an international goal for limiting the global average temperature rise if leading energy-producers like Pennsylvania exploit fossil fuel reserves indefinitely, the recipient of this year’s Carnot Prize for energy policy research said Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
IFLScience

Biden Announces $6 Billion To Revive Dying Nuclear Power Plants

As the US focuses on pushing towards cleaner energy sources, the Biden administration has now pledged $6 billion to save fusion power plants across the nation from closure, reports the Associated Press. This will mark the largest financial investment into old nuclear plants the US has ever made, and will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Plans Tool to Help Track Environmental Equity Investments

The EPA is building an online “dashboard” to help community advocates and others more easily track federal investments by the Biden administration that are supposed to benefit disadvantaged communities, an agency official said Wednesday. The dashboard’s development comes as environmental justice advocates and others question how to gauge...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

GTI Transport Solutions acquires container transport provider Foxconn Logistics

Canadian transportation and logistics company GTI Transport Solutions announced Thursday the acquisition of container transport provider Foxconn Logistics. Based in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Foxconn is an asset-light brokerage specializing in container management and drayage at U.S. ports. The company’s drayage network has relationships with rail ramps and container shipping lines as well as access to a network of 30,000 carriers, to facilitate the shipment of ocean, rail and road freight.
SPRING HILL, TN
POLITICO

The cost of climate regulation

There’s a lot of excitement among investors and climate activists about a proposed federal rule that would require companies to disclose their carbon footprints. But regulation never comes cheap, and the draft plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission is no exception. The agency itself estimates that the climate reporting proposal will cost companies more than $10.2 billion.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Resources#Greenhouse Gas#Climate Change#Climate Planning#Great Lakes And Energy#Ev#Consumers Energy#Michigander
rigzone.com

DOE Earmarks $84 Million For Geothermal Pilot Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued a request for information to support enhanced geothermal pilot demonstration projects. — The United States Department of Energy (DOE) issued a request for information (RFI) to support $84 million in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) pilot demonstration projects included in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
eenews.net

EPA floats options to curb gas plant carbon emissions

EPA tipped its hand today on the kinds of control options it is considering for a future rule to meaningfully curb carbon pollution from new natural gas power plants. The agency released a white paper seeking public comment for efficiency measures and carbon control technologies that could form the basis of the rule, which is expected to be proposed later this year.
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy