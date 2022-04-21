ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Controlled burns planned for Pinnacle Mountain State Park

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jy4H_0fGJco2D00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A controlled four-day burn started Thursday at Pinnacle Mountain State Park.

The burn is scheduled for Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday and begins each day at 8 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m. when they will be extinguished. No burning will take place over the weekend.

The burns will be conducted to get rid of trees, tree trimmings, and brush as part of the construction of the new visitor center.

Smoke may be visible during those days to residents and visitors to the area, but shouldn’t make a huge impact, with no park closures planned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#Smoke#Klrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy