Harford County, MD

1 Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Harford County Crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least one person was hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a crash in Harford County.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. along Route 24 near Route 7, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire department said one patient was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, which shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 24.

CBS Baltimore

Woman, 23, Charged With Attempted Murder In Southwest Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, authorities said. Marn-Ya Doleman is accused of shooting a 35-year-old woman in the chest earlier this month in southwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. Officers called to the 2100 block of Wilhelm Street about 4:15 p.m. April 10 found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear Thursday morning. Doleman was booked on a charge of first-degree attempted murder. She remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
