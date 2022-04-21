1 Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Harford County Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least one person was hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a crash in Harford County.

The crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. along Route 24 near Route 7, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire department said one patient was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, which shut down traffic to a stretch of Route 24.