ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Glacier Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) _ Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $67.8 million. The bank, based in Kalispell, Montana,...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: AT&T Q1 Earnings

AT&T T reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AT&T beat estimated earnings by 30.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was down $5.83 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stock futures traded higher this morning on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -2.78% slipped 2.78% to $161.79 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. COMP,. -2.55%. falling 2.55% to 12,839.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -2.82%. falling 2.82% to 33,811.40. This was the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Schlumberger Q1 Earnings

Schlumberger SLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Schlumberger beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.3. Revenue was up $739.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glacier Bancorp#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Kalispell#Ap#Glacier Bancorp Inc#Gbci#Automated Insights
MarketWatch

HCA shares slide 10.6% premarket after revenue miss and lowered guidance

HCA Healthcare Inc. shares HCA, -18.87% slid 10.6% in premarket trade Friday, after the operator of hospitals and walk-in centers missed revenue estimates for the first quarter and lowered its guidance, hurt by inflation and rising costs. The company posted net income of $1.273 billion, or $4.14 a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.423 billion, or $4.14 a share, in the year-earlier period, missing the $4.25 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $14.945 billion from $13.997 billion a year ago, ahead of the $14.720 billion FactSet consensus. "We had a number of positive volume and revenue indicators," Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement. "Unfortunately, they were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs." Same-facility admissions rose 2.1% in the quarter and same facility equivalent admissions rose 5%. Same facility emergency room visits rose 14.6%, and same facility inpatient surgeries rose 0.8%, while same facility outpatient surgeries rose 6.8%. HCA lowered its full-year guidance and now sees revenue of $59.5 billion to $61.5 billion compared with guidance offered in January of $60.0 billion to $62.0 billion. It expects EPS to range from $16.40 to $17.60 compared with January guidance of $18.40 to $19.20. Shares have gained 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Fastenal: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. On Tuesday, Fastenal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.31 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Sun Communities

Sun Communities SUI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sun Communities will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Sun Communities bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Schindler Profit Lower but Beats Estimate

(Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker Schindler on Friday reported a drop in first-quarter net profit but beat the consensus forecast despite supply chain woes, cost inflation, coronavirus lockdowns and market contraction in China. The company's net profit of 144 million Swiss francs ($151.07 million) was below the year-earlier...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Antero Resources

Antero Resources AR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Antero Resources. The company has an average price target of $38.8 with a high of $56.00 and a low of $25.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Snap reports ‘challenging’ quarter that missed sales and profit estimates

Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter, when it reported first-quarter results on Thursday. However, daily users grew 18% annually, more than expected.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Visteon

Visteon VC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Visteon has an average price target of $127.67 with a high of $156.00 and a low of $72.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of TrueBlue's Earnings

TrueBlue TBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TrueBlue will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. TrueBlue bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Bank of New York Mellon: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK). The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. On Wednesday, Bank of New York Mellon will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.34 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Blackstone's first-quarter earnings surge 63%

April 21 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said on Thursday its first-quarter distributable earnings jumped 63% as a strong performance from its real estate and credit businesses offset a weak showing from its hedge funds unit. The world's largest manager of alternative assets saw distributable earnings, which represent the cash...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy