It should come as a surprise to no one that Max Scherzer is off to such a tremendous start with his new team, the New York Mets. Mets owner Steve Cohen is committed to bringing a championship to the organization that he not only owns but has been a fan of his entire life. The offseason signing of the 37-year-old free agent Scherzer to a 3-year $130 million contract was a “going for it” move for sure.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO