ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BREAKING: Massive Injury Update On Khris Middleton

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faVlt_0fGJa6Y200

Khris Middleton left Game 2 between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks with a knee injury.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 2 of their first-round series to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday evening, but even more importantly Khris Middleton left the game with a knee injury.

The NBA Champion has a sprained MCL in his left knee, Mike Budenholzer relayed after the game.

One report (from Dario Melendez of WISIN 12 News) says that Middleton could be out as long as 3-4 weeks.

The Bucks and Bulls are currently tied up 1-1 with the following two games being played at the United Center in Chicago.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 3

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn Sits Courtside at Utah Jazz Game in Cream Outfit Alongside Floyd Mayweather & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Lindsey Vonn made an appearance in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday night to sit courtside for a Utah Jazz basketball game. Vonn wore a head-to-toe cream ensemble for the outing, consisting of a tank top, matching pants and cashmere cardigan. The retired Olympic skier wore cream padded strap sandals to complete the look. During the game, Vonn could be seen mingling with former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki, along with boxer Floyd Mayweather. “Meetings,” she captioned on Instagram with a photo of the group. It was seemingly a nod to sports and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe sends definitive message to Shaedon Sharpe

While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Mike Budenholzer
NJ.com

At 85, former Knicks great is still kicking up a storm with documentary

It was a time when the NCAA and the NIT could never be accused of being colorblind. No non-white team had ever been invited to their invitation-only block parties. Meanwhile, down in Nashville, Tenn., a man named John McClendon had begun an incredible coaching career at what was then named Tennessee A&I College. Recognized as the first African American basketball coach at a predominantly white university and the first African American head coach in any professional sport, McClendon didn’t know it just yet, but a teenaged Renaissance man-in-training, was playing in a high school basketball game that would change both of their lives.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Chicago Bulls#Wisin 12 News#The United Center#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Dallas Mavericks#The Washington Wizards
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Appears To Take A Shot At Nikola Jokic: “Some Guys That You Think Are Guys Are Not Guys In The Playoffs.”

Draymond Green has been one of the best performers for the Golden State Warriors during this playoff series. While players like Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole have been garnering the headlines with their offensive performances, Green has been just as important, playing the role of the defensive enforcer. Green has been able to contain Nikola Jokic quite well, and seemingly even took a shot at him after the game.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy