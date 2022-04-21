ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, OH

Video: Semi unable to stop narrowly misses stopped school bus

By Dave Nethers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cmwLX_0fGJa5fJ00

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Dylan Boyland, a full time mechanic with the Medina City School Transportation Department, was driving a school bus for the first time with students on board as part of his driver training Tuesday morning.

Nearing the end of his morning route, with about 15 students on board, Boyland was stopped while picking up students on their way to school.

“First time with kids on the bus, you’ve really got to get in that driving mode and just take your training to the best that you know you can do,” said Boyland.

Mike Tyson appears to punch airline passenger, video shows

On his second to last stop, cameras on and inside the bus show a student just sitting down when they could hear the sound of a truck horn coming from behind.

“You could hear the horn before you could see the truck,” said Boyland.

From a dash camera mounted in the truck, it is clear the panicked driver is unable to stop the truck and has to make a split second decision to avoid a catastrophic collision.

“You need to take a situation and you need to identify it, predict the outcome, decide what you are going to do and then do it so to make those decisions in that short window and maneuver around the vehicles. That he went around, he’s one of my heroes after watching it,” said Medina Schools Transportation Director Robert Travis.

The truck’s dash camera shows a vehicle behind the school bus pull off the road.

A front facing camera on the school bus shows the driver of a pickup truck stopped for the bus in the opposite lanes, backing up into another SUV, attempting to create as large a gap as possible for the racing truck to pass.

“In his statement, he told us that he was trying to stop. He realized he couldn’t stop in time and he began down shifting, blowing the horn, hitting the lights, flashing the lights and doing everything in his power to alert everyone, the oncoming traffic the car behind the school bus and the bus that he’s coming through and he’s not going to be able to stop,” said Montville Police Chief Matt Neil.

Boyland made the decision to keep his bus where it was.

“You have to know how much time you have to move and where you are at in the situation,” said Boyland.

“Had they moved, they would have moved into his path instead of staying out of it,” said Travis.

The videos show the truck narrowly missing the bus as it races past it on the drivers side, the truck driver managing to squeeze it through a small opening without hitting anyone or anything.

“He did an excellent job in fifteen seconds he had to put that 80,000 pound rig somewhere and he was able to thread that needle and do it without injuring or hitting anything,” said Neil.

“To see the cameras, the video at first was a little shocking but the more we watched, the more we saw the things that went right that morning,” said Travis.

One hurt when ODOT truck hit on I-480 in Brooklyn

Chief Neil says any questions that might arise from watching a truck race around a stopped school bus at a bus stop are put into perspective by watching the truck’s video, on which the driver could clearly be heard desperately doing everything possible to avoid a collision.

“One of the aspects we take away from this is that how different of an opinion you may have when there’s a dash cam involved that you can see what’s really going on, whether it be in the truck, in the school bus or if one of the other vehicles had dash camera,” said Neil.

The truck eventually was able to be slowed to a stop within about a quarter of a mile of the incident.

Boyland said many of the kids on the bus seemed not even to realize the serious nature of what was happening at the time.

“Some of them kind of knew what was going on a little bit but others were like ‘what was that truck?'” said Boyland.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, focusing on the maintenance and inspections of the truck, including a pre-run inspection by the driver.

That driver, in the meantime, is being complemented by everyone involved for the decisions he made with just seconds to spare.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Montville, OH
City
Brooklyn, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Cars
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Terrifying California hot air balloon crash caught on video

A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Streaming Video
The Independent

Video shows alleged road rage driver ram a woman before repeatedly driving over her

A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment 56-year-old Vincent Jean, of New Jersey, ran over a 23-year-old woman after ramming into her multiple times.Mr Jean, who was identified by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, is accused of ramming the woman victim with his Mitsubishi SUV several times in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder.During the attack on Tuesday morning, Mr Jean allegedly drove onto the lawn of an address on Salem Avenue in Elizabeth with the apparent aim of running over the woman, who was not named.Union County prosecutors said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

40K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy