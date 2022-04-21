Beshear seeks input for possible action on medical cannabis

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he will form an advisory team as part of a broad review as he weighs whether to take executive action to legalize access to medical marijuana.

Beshear said he instructed his legal team to analyze potential options for executive action to create a framework to make medical cannabis available for people suffering from specified medical ailments.

The Democratic governor also made a direct appeal to Kentuckians to offer their views on the issue.

“I want to be clear, I am for medical cannabis,” Beshear said at his weekly news conference. “I want it done in the right way. And we’re going to be looking at our legal options very closely. And at the same time, we want to hear from you.”

The advisory team will travel the state to gather public input and Kentuckians will be able to express their views directly to the governor’s office, he said.

The expanded review reflects the governor’s growing frustration after the latest bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the state Senate during the legislative session that ended last week.

Lawmakers failed to “get the job done,” with Kentucky falling behind the majority of states that make medical cannabis available as an alternative to opioid medications, the governor said.

“Its time has come and it can give some ailing Kentuckians relief,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.