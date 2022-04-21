ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle, TX

What Is The Best Time To Water Plants In Killer Panhandle Weather?

By Charlie
98.7 The Bomb
98.7 The Bomb
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The hot summer temps have already arrived in the Texas panhandle this year. If you're hoping to get a garden or have plants you want to make it through the hot months, you need to know when to water. Lucky for you, I did some digging to find the...

987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Panhandle, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Panhandle, TX
Lifestyle
Panama City News Herald

Beach fatigue? Reservations for PCB summer vacation rentals down after blistering 2021

PANAMA CITY BEACH — With vacation rental reservations down from 2021 in Panama City Beach, Mitch Warren, owner of Warren Beach Rentals & Property Management, said it seems like tourists might have "beach fatigue." As of Thursday, Warren said that of his 160 short-term rental properties, the majority of which are in Panama City Beach, only about 75% were booked for the upcoming peak season, a time he described as spanning from the last week in May until...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Panama City News Herald

You can make a masterpiece: Board & Brush offers fun, creative DIY workshops in Panama City

PANAMA CITY — You can get artsy and perfect your craft with the opportunity to create DIY wooden projects at one downtown creative studio.  Board & Brush affords the opportunity for people to create personal projects through wooden art and doormats. Franchise location co-owners and instructors, Heather Risinger and Courtney Dickerson, hold craft workshops every week, hoping to empower their visitors to create anything and everything. ...
PANAMA CITY, FL
News 12

Cool, cloudy Monday for New Jersey; light showers expected Tuesday

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says Monday will see cool temperatures before the chance of showers on Tuesday. Monday will see mostly cloudy as temperatures reach into the mid- to upper-50s, although some areas could see temperatures in the low-60s. Tuesday will see light and spotty showers in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation Africa

Ramadan: a dietitian offers tips for healthy fasting

Ramadan is the month in the Islamic calendar when the Qur’an was revealed to the prophet Muhammad (PBUH). During the month, Muslims abstain from all sensory pleasures (like food and drink, sex, TV and music) from dawn to dusk. The time is centred on prayer, the Qur’an, deep mindfulness and spiritual reflection. The duration of fasting varies from 13 to 18 hours a day, depending on the daylight times in a country. Muslims believe that fasting helps to develop their submission to God, empathy with the poor and repentance for past sins. Registered dietitian, Dr Nazeeia Sayed, spoke to Faaizah Laher, also a registered dietitian and a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, about the healthiest approach to the fast.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Sprinkler#Disease#Inch Of Water
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy