VPD officer discovers stolen vehicle, leading to arrests

VICTORIA, Texas – A VPD officer discovers a stolen vehicle during a routine proactive patrol in the 5700 block of Houston Highway, leading to the arrests of two Corpus Christi residents.

On Wednesday, April 20, a Victoria Police Department officer from 3rd platoon conducted a routine proactive patrol in the 5700 block of Houston Highway. The officer discovered a possible stolen vehicle during his patrol and later confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Corpus Christi, Texas. The officer then conducted a felony traffic stop at Speedy Stop, located at 5101 Houston Highway.

The driver, identified as Valentine Garcia, and the passenger, Irene Sanchez are from Corpus Christi. An investigation revealed that Sanchez, 45, was the suspect in the stolen vehicle case. Officers searched the vehicle and discovered methamphetamine and narcotics contraband.

Officials then arrested and charged Sanchez with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1>=4G<200G, a second degree felony, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. They also charged Garcia, 35, with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1<1G, a State Jail Felony. Officials transported both to the Victoria County Jail.

VPD provided the above information and photos.

You can find more news and updates on Crossroads Today Facebook page .

You can also read more crime stories here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.