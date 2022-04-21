ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

VPD officer discovers stolen vehicle, leading to arrests

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HviyA_0fGJXPwt00

VICTORIA, Texas – A VPD officer discovers a stolen vehicle during a routine proactive patrol in the 5700 block of Houston Highway, leading to the arrests of two Corpus Christi residents.

On Wednesday, April 20, a Victoria Police Department officer from 3rd platoon conducted a routine proactive patrol in the 5700 block of Houston Highway. The officer discovered a possible stolen vehicle during his patrol and later confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Corpus Christi, Texas. The officer then conducted a felony traffic stop at Speedy Stop, located at 5101 Houston Highway.

The driver, identified as Valentine Garcia,  and the passenger, Irene Sanchez are from Corpus Christi. An investigation revealed that Sanchez, 45, was the suspect in the stolen vehicle case. Officers searched the vehicle and discovered methamphetamine and narcotics contraband.

Officials then arrested and charged Sanchez with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1>=4G<200G, a second degree felony, and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. They also charged Garcia, 35, with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1<1G, a State Jail Felony. Officials transported both to the Victoria County Jail.

VPD provided the above information and photos.

You can find more news and updates on Crossroads Today Facebook page .

You can also read more crime stories here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Waco PD Makes Murder Arrest

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) — The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th. 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane […]
WACO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: MPD probationary officer told suspect to ‘hide’

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Midland Police Department announced it had arrested a probationary officer accused of helping a wanted suspect avoid arrest. Jake Salas and his wife, Beatrice Salas, have both been charged with Hindering the Apprehension of a Known Felon. Another person, identified as Iris Parrish, is also facing the same charge.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A two vehicle accident Wednesday morning ties up traffic in Victoria.

Victoria, Texas – According to Victoria Police, a silver Toyota Camary, and a silver Mitshubishi Outlander collided at the intersection of Ben Jordan and Sam Houston drive around seven Wednesday morning. The occupants of the Camry were taken to a local hospital due to minor injuries. At this time,the accident remains under investigation, with possible citations being issued at a later date.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Victoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Victoria County, TX
ABC Big 2 News

5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his mom

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he strangled the mother of his child. Gery Castaneda, 27, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation.  According to an arrest affidavit, on April 13 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment in the 8600 block of Hunter Miller Way […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpd
thecentersquare.com

Texas sheriff: Mexican cartels preparing for massive human smuggling operation

(The Center Square) – As the Biden administration moves forward with ending Title 42 enforcement, Mexican cartels and their operatives are making preparations to move a massive amount of illegal immigrants, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told The Center Square in an exclusive interview. Boyd calls the migrants "modern-day...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Never mind: Houston robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A would-be armed robber in Houston was stunned when the employee of a used car lot took out a weapon and instead decided to run out of the business. Police said two men drove into a car dealership around 5 p.m. March 21 in the 7300 block of Gulf Freeway. One of them walked up to an employee asking to test drive a car and they walked inside an office.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTEN.com

Undercover operation ends with 15 arrests

(KTEN) — An undercover operation with the Collin County Sheriff's Office ended with the arrests of 15 men. All of them are accused of using the internet to prey on minors. Jason Warren of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Kenneth Donihoo from Sherman, Texas, were arrested specifically for online solicitation of a minor.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria woman dies in car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – 26-year-old Skye Valdez, from Victoria, died Sunday morning, April 3, 2022, in a car crash while traveling north on Highway 59. According to Sergeant Ruben San Miguel with Texas Highway Patrol, Valdez was 5 miles southwest of Edna when the crash occurred. Miguel says that Valdez was the only occupant in the 2005 Ford Focus when she left the roadway and hit an embankment causing her car to overturn multiple times. She was ejected from the vehicle and was declared deceased at Citizens Medical Center at 9:31 am on April 3, 2022.
VICTORIA, TX
Complex

Family Dollar Employee Facing Murder Charge for Shooting Attempted Shoplifter

An employee at a Family Dollar store in Houston is being charged with murder after shooting a man who was allegedly trying to shoplift, police stated. Antonio E. Batres, 21, reportedly shot the 49-year-old victim at the store on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. The victim’s name has not been released and is pending verification. Houston Police responded to the shooting before the city’s fire department transported the 49-year-old to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Cell Phone Of Missing Woman Visiting Houston For 24th Birthday Found Covered In Blood.

Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy