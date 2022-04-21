Potential No. 1 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren enters 2022 NBA Draft

Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzaga Bulldogs seven-footer Chet Holmgren is entering the 2022 NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Thursday.

Holmgren, 19, was the consensus top recruit in the nation in the high school class of 2021 and played only one season with Gonzaga. He finished his freshman year averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game, and earned Second Team All-American honors. In three games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Holmgren scored 39 points and pulled down 40 rebounds.

In addition to his rebounding and defensive abilities, Holmgren also made 39 percent of his shots from behind the three-point arc.

"After a season where we accomplished a lot of great things as both a team and an individual, I feel like I'm in a position to be able to chase my lifelong dream to play in the NBA," Holmgren told ESPN.

In the latest mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz, Holmgren is projected to be the top overall selection. The owner of the top pick will be determined at the NBA Draft Lottery on May 17. The Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons have the best chances at getting the No. 1 pick.