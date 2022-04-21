ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD, federal partners surge officers and resources into Amber Woods

By Russ McQuaid
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gbub0_0fGJX0DD00

IMPD Sgt. Mike Kavanaugh wheeled his patrol car down East John Jay Drive in the Amber Woods Apartments Thursday afternoon.

“We’re not just hiding. We’re in here,” he said. “We want to make a difference for the good people that do live in here that are scared to talk, they’re scared to tell us who is committing those violent crimes.”

IMPD often responds to reports of shots fired on John Jay and John Marshal Drives at Amber Woods, sometimes leading officers to discover wounded and murdered victims.

“This apartment we have in front of us was one of the ones we had a shooting at. Its now vacant,” said Kavanaugh, pointing to the plywood that still covered the shattered front window of a two-floor townhouse. “There are a lot of good hardworking people in here. Its just that younger faction of people who are in this complex solely for crime. There’s no other reason for them to be in here beyond narcotics and firearms.”

IMPD is midway through a month-long surge of officers and resources into the apartment complex near 38 th Street and Mitthoefer Road.

Indy father and IMPD team up to ask for help solving one of the first homicides of 2022

The surge is intended to send a law-and-order message through the community now that the weather is warming and visitors and residents are on the move.

“The last two or three weeks its been fairly quiet here. We haven’t had the amount of shots fired runs that we have had in the past,” said Kavanaugh. “We end up arresting people for violent crimes and they end up right back in here a couple days later and then that makes it very hard for us to continue to do that.”

Property managers have installed more security cameras and stepped up evictions of troublesome tenants.

Kavanaugh and his uniformed crew support undercover officers, federal agents and parole and probation officers who are not always spotted by the residents.

At one point recently, more than thirty outstanding arrest warrants came back to people listing Amber Woods as an address.

“We have recovered a couple guns. Yesterday one gun was reported stolen. The stop was actually made about a half mile from here and the guy had a gun that was actually stolen in Amber Woods,” said Kavanaugh. “We’re finding more and more stolen guns these days than we have in the past.”

IMPD hosts first public safety walk of the year on the city’s east side

Friday morning IMPD officers and federal agents will be knocking on doors throughout the complex, handing out information and advising residents as to what they can do to protect their own community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Argument in parking lot leads to deadly shooting

UPDATE: The victim was pronounced dead on Friday by medical staff at the hospital. The following story has been updated. INDIANAPOLIS — An argument in the parking lot of an apartment complex ends in gunfire, resulting in one person’s death as police search for two suspects. Officers were called out around 6:15 p.m. on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man pistol-whipped at Indianapolis hotel, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was found pistol-whipped in the parking lot of a near west side hotel early Friday morning following a party. IMPD officers were sent to Candlewood Suites’ parking lot (1152 N White River Pkwy W. Drive) around 5:30 a.m. They found a man who had been hit in the face […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 people dead after a shooting Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 6:35 a.m. Sunday, IMPD responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Stratford Court on Indy’s east side. When police arrived, they located a person in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. That victim was quickly pronounced dead. Police also located a second victim with gunshot wounds. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Oxygen

FBI Reopens 1994 Case Of Young Mother's Murder, Which Is Possibly Connected To Separate Slaying

The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

4 people shot, 1 dead in a series of overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead and three others are hurt after a series of shootings early Sunday morning according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the intersection of East Westfield Avenue and Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple. When officers arrived, they located an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Law & Crime

Judge Dies by Suicide Amid Tax Probe, Legal Woes for Close Friend Allegedly Tied to Organized Crime: Reports

A western New York judge who reportedly laid on railroad tracks last year and waited for a slow-moving freight train to pass over him has died by suicide, according to Buffalo CBS affiliate WIVB and the New York Times. Federal agents had searched the judge’s home last month, and a former client and friend was recently charged federally, both news organizations noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jay
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Impd#Guns#Probation Officers#Amber Woods#Impd Sgt
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Sister of murdered six year-old says ‘little boys are safe’ as ‘fantasist’ killer convicted

The sister of a murdered six-year-old boy said “little children will now be safe” after his killer was found guilty of the murder, 28 years after her brother’s body was found.James Watson, now aged 41, was just 13 years old when he lured Rikki Neave to woods near his home in Peterborough in November 1994.Rochelle Neave, now 30, was three-years-old when her big brother was murdered.She told The Independent that her family can now rest after years of fighting for justice. “I cried my eyes out when I saw the verdict the police texted me straight away,” Ms Neave...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child rapist Melvin Miller jailed again over further attacks

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

FOX59

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy