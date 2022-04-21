ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Richmond police make arrest in deadly shooting

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiMtd_0fGJWr0O00

RICHMOND, Ind. — An 18-year-old from Richmond has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing Nathaniel Reed on Tuesday.

Rickey Porter faces charges of murder and attempted murder, the Richmond Police Department said. He was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, officers responded to the area of South 8th and South A streets at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday where two 18-year-old’s were found with gunshot injuries . Nathaniel Reed, 18, of Richmond was one of the victims. Reed died from his injuries while the other victim was treated and released from a hospital.

The shooting occurred in broad daylight, according to witnesses , in a busy area of downtown Richmond.

Police said a silver four-door vehicle previously reported to have fled the shooting scene was located and secured as evidence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 4

Mike Johnson
2d ago

everytime I watch the news or read the news I see more and more fresh meat headed to the jail and the penitentiary you better learn how to sleep on your back all night and keep your back turn to the wall in the shower and never drop the soap and definitely don't pick it up if you would drop it have fun on your vacation 👊✌

Reply(1)
4
Related
FOX59

Ohio murder suspect released from jail by mistake caught in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A murder suspect mistakenly released from an Ohio jail is back in custody after being arrested in central Indiana. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers arrested 22-year-old Cornell Gray around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Police received a tip that a wanted man was in an apartment at East 42nd Street and Franklin […]
LAWRENCE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
Richmond, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
WANE 15

Police chase in Wayne County leaves 1 dead

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Randolph County man has died after police say he stole a semi-tractor and assaulted a Richmond police officer. Police later identified the suspect as 40-year-old Troy M. Lewis of Randolph County. According to Indiana State Police, Tuesday morning, off duty Richmond police officer Austin Adams responded to a theft […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Fox 59
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

First grade teacher arrested, accused of bringing ecstasy to school

OCALA, Fla. — A first grade teacher has been arrested after police in Ocala, Florida say she brought MDMA to school with her and tried to hide it in a bathroom that students also use. A school resource officer at Hammett Bowen Elementary School was notified about first grade teacher Hiromi Adams exhibiting “concerning” behavior […]
OCALA, FL
FOX59

IMPD: Man shot downtown in suspected drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was seriously hurt in a suspected drug deal in downtown Indianapolis overnight. Just after midnight, IMPD was notified of a person shot in the 500 block of Hudson Street right near E. Michigan Street. A man was found lying in the street and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy