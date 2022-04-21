Full 2022 NFL schedule release set for May 12

The 2022 NFL schedule will be unveiled soon. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For better or for worse, the tradition that has become the NFL saving its full schedule release for an upcoming season until the second week of May will continue for at least another year and likely isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Per a piece shared on the NFL's website, the league confirmed it will unveil its full schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the "Schedule Release '22" broadcast via NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app, and ESPN2 and ESPN+ will also air specials on the evening of May 12.

Additionally, the NFL is also officially "leaking" handfuls of contests ahead of time. The Week 2 "Thursday Night Football" game, the first to air as part of that package moving to Amazon Prime Video, will be announced during the first round of the draft next Thursday night. International matchups will be revealed on May 4, and so-called "select games" will be announced across the week of May 9.

Teams can unveil their first home game opponents for the campaign at 6 p.m. ET on May 12.

Individual game tickets will be available for purchase once each contest is announced.