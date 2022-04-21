ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers cheers on Milwaukee Bucks at a playoff game with model Mallory Evans and teammate Randall Cobb... after Shailene Woodley split

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks during the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old NFL star enjoyed was just mere feet away from the action as he sat courtside next to his teammate Randall Cobb and Mallory Evans, daughter of billionaire Wes Edens, one of the team's primary owners.

During the game, the professional athlete focused on the court as he got on his feet and applauded his team as they scored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFlZv_0fGJWemB00
Nail biter: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was seen cheering on the Milwaukee Bucks during the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday

Cobb, 31, posted images with Rodgers and the model after the Bucks lost, 114-110.

'Always rockin' with my squad @bucks,' the wide receiver captioned an image with his pal.

Back in 2018, Rodgers purchased a minority stake in the Bucks, which is said to be about 1 percent, according to Sports Yahoo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwAmr_0fGJWemB00
Friends: The 38-year-old NFL star enjoyed was just mere feet away from the action as he sat courtside next to his teammate Randall Cobb and Mallory Evans, daughter of billionaire Wes Edens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5BS5_0fGJWemB00
Let's go Bucks! During the game, the professional athlete focused on the court as he got on his feet and applauded his team as they scored
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GxgK_0fGJWemB00
So close: Cobb, 31, posted images with Rodgers and the model after the Bucks lost, 114-110

Rodgers latest sighting comes after chatter that he and his ex fiancée Shailene Woodley reportedly rekindled following the announcement of their split in February.

One month after announcing the end of their engagement, the actress was seen sitting on Aaron's lap 'while they hung out' with friends on an outdoor wine-tasting patio with expansive vineyard views.

'They seemed really happy,' a source told People. 'They kissed each other's heads and were very affectionate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6CIw_0fGJWemB00
'Always rockin' with my squad @bucks,' the wide receiver captioned an image with his pal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWY4M_0fGJWemB00
Big fan: Back in 2018, Rodgers purchased a minority stake in the Bucks, which is said to be about 1 percent, according to Sports Yahoo

The pair have been spending a lot of time together since their breakup, with insiders close to them revealing that the quarterback 'wants to give [their relationship] another try,' according to the outlet.

The two went as far as to attend a wedding together for Rodgers' teammate David Bakhtiari, an offensive lineman, who was married in Santa Barbara earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight reported.

While Rodgers may be ready to jump back into a relationships, the outlet reported, Woodley is apparently more hesitant.

Rodgers has been quite complimentary of his ex, including calling her an 'amazing partner to do life with' on The Pat McAfee Show in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kE2Iu_0fGJWemB00
Back on? The sighting comes after chatter that he and his ex fiancée  Shailene Woodley reportedly rekindled following the announcement of their split 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wyTJ_0fGJWemB00
Rekindling: The pair have been spending a lot of time together in recent days, with insiders close to the pair revealing that the Green Bay Packers quarterback 'wants to give it another try'

'She's just an incredible woman: talented, smart, kind,' Rodgers said. 'I said last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that's a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable.'

Woodley and Rodgers were first confirmed to be dating in February 2021, less than a year after his split from longtime girlfriend Danica Patrick.

Rodgers revealed he was engaged at the NFL Honors awards in the same month, and Woodley talked about it during an Interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

After the pair split last month, a source told Us Weekly, 'Shailene has been super busy with work. Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble. Friends of Shailene didn’t believe Aaron is the best match for her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZgnX_0fGJWemB00
Things changed: After the pair split in February, a source told Us Weekly, 'Shailene has been super busy with work. Everything was so different during lockdown'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeIrX_0fGJWemB00
Saying sorry: The pair's reunion comes after Rodgers publicly apologized to Woodley for the firestorm she was caught in after he lied about his COVID-19 vaccination status; the pair pictured in 2021

