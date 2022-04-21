Gary Lezak, Jeff Penner throw strikes in first pitch

KSHB 41 chief meteorologist Gary Lezak and meteorologist Jeff Penner took to the mound Thursday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.

The pair, who have worked together for years at KSHB 41, threw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of KSHB 41’s partnership with School Day at the K.

Lezak, who threw to Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr, pitched a strike, though Sluggerr’s large glove might have helped.

Penner threw his first pitch to his son Skyler.

—