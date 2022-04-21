ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Family searches for missing deaf dog in Colorado Springs, responds to sign language

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs family is searching for a dog that went missing at a gas station near S. Circle Dr. and Airport Rd.

Tiffany Stanglin says she was at the Kum & Go at 2588 Airport Rd. at 8:15 a.m. when her dog, managed to roll down the window and jump out of the car.

Stanglin says he's a white Italian Mastiff/Pitbull mix with black spots and 90 lbs. The dog is chipped, being treated for worms, and needs his boosters. He was last seen wearing a prong color with a green and orange leash.

According to Stanglin, her dog is completely deaf and has high anxiety. However, he responds to canine sign language.

The family says there is a reward for his safe return, they can be reached at 972-351-6189.

Jeanne Hartman Harris
2d ago

I saw a similar dog off Bonnie ct earlier today. It was walking around in this area. Best wishes finding him

