LODI, Wis. — Sunday was a special day for four young men from Lodi. Noah Houdek, Walter Beld, Ben Schultz and Connor Pecard received their Eagle Scout badge during a special court of honor. The four have been scouts together in Troop 113 since the first grade. “I joined because my friends were in it,” Schultz said. “But what made...

LODI, WI ・ 29 MINUTES AGO