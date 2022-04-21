Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

HENDERSON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO