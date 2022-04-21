ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Clay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Clay County through 1100 AM CDT At 1035 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Newport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bellevue, Newport and Vashti. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian; Sangamon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN CHRISTIAN AND SOUTHEASTERN SANGAMON COUNTIES At 1241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jeisyville, or 9 miles west of Taylorville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Taylorville, Edinburg and Stonington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Spring Storm Winding Down Today .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but winds will still be gusting to around 55 mph through early-to-mid afternoon over much of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility, and create hazardous travel.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Marsh River at Shelly affecting Norman County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marsh River at Shelly. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. Agricultural flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux STRONG WINDS ACROSS WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE Northwest winds 35 to 40 MPH with frequent gusts around 55 MPH are occurring across much of the western Nebraska Panhandle late this morning. Occasional gusts up to 60 MPH are possible. Winds should gradually decrease starting this afternoon, but gusts in excess of 40 MPH will remain likely through early evening. Motorists should use caution, especially if driving light, high profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 126. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Coastal Kleberg and Coastal Nueces Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: DuPage; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Will Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kendall, western Lake, northwestern Will, northern Grundy, Kane, southeastern McHenry, DuPage and northwestern Cook Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1127 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers and a few thunderstorms along a line extending from Genoa to Hinckley to near Serena. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 to possibly 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield and Hanover Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River near Kindred. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Many roads underwater, including most of 55th St SE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue rising to 20.0 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Griggs FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks. In southeast North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1204 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported multiple roads washed out. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley City, Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Portland, Golden Lake, Finley, Arthur, Buxton, Reynolds, Hunter, Hope, Tower City, Page, Argusville, Wimbledon, Sanborn and Buffalo.
GRIGGS COUNTY, ND

Community Policy