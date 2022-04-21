ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemhi County, ID

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Barnes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks. In southeast North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1204 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported multiple roads washed out. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley City, Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Portland, Golden Lake, Finley, Arthur, Buxton, Reynolds, Hunter, Hope, Tower City, Page, Argusville, Wimbledon, Sanborn and Buffalo.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
County
Lemhi County, ID
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Marsh River at Shelly affecting Norman County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marsh River at Shelly. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. Agricultural flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 18.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday was 18.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Winter Weather Advisory#Eastern Lemhi County
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 126. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jack, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Jack; Young Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Young and Jack Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1044 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Newport to near Graham. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Graham, Jacksboro, Olney, Bryson, Newport and Newcastle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Platte, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...the strong winds could create localized areas of blowing dust.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Coastal Kleberg and Coastal Nueces Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 11 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Water continues to rise on the Sturgeon River near Chassel due to recent rainfall, continued snow melt, and upstream dam releases. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Last observation at Chassel was 10.49 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grundy, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, Southern Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grundy; Kane; Kendall; McHenry; Southern Will Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kendall, western Lake, northwestern Will, northern Grundy, Kane, southeastern McHenry, DuPage and northwestern Cook Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1127 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers and a few thunderstorms along a line extending from Genoa to Hinckley to near Serena. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 to possibly 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield and Hanover Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. .Major flooding remains anticipated on the Red River at Oslo. Crest will get close to flood of record. The current forecast places the crest at 38 feet, roughly 3 tenths of a foot below flood of record. Crest is anticipated to be closer to the end of the week before waning into the weekend. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Sunday was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND

