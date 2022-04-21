ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-24 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Sangamon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian; Sangamon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN CHRISTIAN AND SOUTHEASTERN SANGAMON COUNTIES At 1241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jeisyville, or 9 miles west of Taylorville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Taylorville, Edinburg and Stonington. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Wild Rice River (MN) at Twin Valley affecting Norman County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (MN) at Twin Valley. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Sunday was 11.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 6.0 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Lifeguard#San Juan
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jack, Young by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Jack; Young Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Young and Jack Counties through 1115 AM CDT At 1044 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Newport to near Graham. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Graham, Jacksboro, Olney, Bryson, Newport and Newcastle. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Spring Storm Winding Down Today .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but winds will still be gusting to around 55 mph through early-to-mid afternoon over much of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility, and create hazardous travel.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grundy, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, Southern Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Grundy; Kane; Kendall; McHenry; Southern Will Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Kendall, western Lake, northwestern Will, northern Grundy, Kane, southeastern McHenry, DuPage and northwestern Cook Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1127 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers and a few thunderstorms along a line extending from Genoa to Hinckley to near Serena. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 to possibly 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield and Hanover Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Coastal Kleberg and Coastal Nueces Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Barnes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks. In southeast North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1204 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported multiple roads washed out. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley City, Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Portland, Golden Lake, Finley, Arthur, Buxton, Reynolds, Hunter, Hope, Tower City, Page, Argusville, Wimbledon, Sanborn and Buffalo.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1245 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 47.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 48.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 47.1 Sun 12 pm CD 47.7 48.0 47.9
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection stay inside a sturdy structure and keep away from windows. Target Area: Jack A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN JACK COUNTY At 1027 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jacksboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. Locations impacted include Jacksboro, Bryson and Newport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux STRONG WINDS ACROSS WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE Northwest winds 35 to 40 MPH with frequent gusts around 55 MPH are occurring across much of the western Nebraska Panhandle late this morning. Occasional gusts up to 60 MPH are possible. Winds should gradually decrease starting this afternoon, but gusts in excess of 40 MPH will remain likely through early evening. Motorists should use caution, especially if driving light, high profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 126. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Major flooding is anticipated on the Red River at Drayton. Crest is expected to be at least above 42 feet. Ongoing rises are anticipated for the entire forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Sunday was 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.7 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Major flooding is anticipated on the Red River at Drayton. Crest is expected to be at least above 42 feet. Ongoing rises are anticipated for the entire forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Sunday was 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.7 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zone 466. The primary area of concern is from Lake Mohave south to Lake Havasu. * TIMING...Winds will continue through the afternoon before subsiding by early evening. * WIND...North 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping below 10 percent by midday then 5 to 8 percent in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River near Kindred. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Many roads underwater, including most of 55th St SE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue rising to 20.0 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

