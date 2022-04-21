Winter Storm Warning issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Cook; DuPage; Lake; Northern Cook; Northern Will Gusty showers and a few thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Lake, northwestern Will, eastern DuPage and northeastern Cook Counties through 1245 PM CDT At 1203 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong showers and a few thunderstorms along a line extending from Antioch to near Plainfield. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 40 to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chicago, Naperville, Waukegan, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst and Lombard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
