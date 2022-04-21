Winter Storm Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. .The Baldhill Dam is being held at 16 feet for flood preparations in coordination with the United States Army Corps of Engineers. This forecast was created in coordination with them. Major flooding is still anticipated on the Sheyenne River at Valley City. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Actions are taken to protect electrical distribution equipment. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Sunday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 18.5 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 2 HOURS AGO