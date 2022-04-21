ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, MT

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 02:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 01:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches overnight in persistent snows. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with reduced visibility at times.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northeastern Crook Spring Storm Winding Down Today .Most of the accumulating snow has ended, but winds will still be gusting to around 55 mph through early-to-mid afternoon over much of northwestern and west-central South Dakota, creating hazardous travel. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Patchy blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility, and create hazardous travel.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding on road cut at old meander scar east of gage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 13.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
County
Carbon County, MT
County
Park County, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zone 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zone 466. The primary area of concern is from Lake Mohave south to Lake Havasu. * TIMING...Winds will continue through the afternoon before subsiding by early evening. * WIND...North 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping below 10 percent by midday then 5 to 8 percent in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From late Monday night to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jack THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN JACK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central Texas.
JACK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY * WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Interstate 5 and Highways 14 and 126. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Kimball, Morrill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Cheyenne; Dawes; Kimball; Morrill; North Sioux; Scotts Bluff; South Sioux STRONG WINDS ACROSS WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE Northwest winds 35 to 40 MPH with frequent gusts around 55 MPH are occurring across much of the western Nebraska Panhandle late this morning. Occasional gusts up to 60 MPH are possible. Winds should gradually decrease starting this afternoon, but gusts in excess of 40 MPH will remain likely through early evening. Motorists should use caution, especially if driving light, high profile vehicles including campers and tractor trailers.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight by 11 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Water continues to rise on the Sturgeon River near Chassel due to recent rainfall, continued snow melt, and upstream dam releases. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Last observation at Chassel was 10.49 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jack by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jack THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN JACK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central Texas.
JACK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Wayne WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Platte, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...the strong winds could create localized areas of blowing dust.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 11:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .Major flooding is anticipated on the Red River at Drayton. Crest is expected to be at least above 42 feet. Ongoing rises are anticipated for the entire forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 33.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Sunday was 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.7 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Barnes FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Dakota and southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, in northeast North Dakota, Grand Forks. In southeast North Dakota, Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Steele and Traill. * WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1204 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported multiple roads washed out. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Valley City, Mayville, Hillsboro, Thompson, Cooperstown, Hatton, Portland, Golden Lake, Finley, Arthur, Buxton, Reynolds, Hunter, Hope, Tower City, Page, Argusville, Wimbledon, Sanborn and Buffalo.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Macon, Moultrie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 12:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for central Illinois. Target Area: Christian; Macon; Moultrie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Christian, northwestern Moultrie and southern Macon Counties through 130 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Stonington, or 12 miles north of Taylorville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Macon around 120 PM CDT. Harristown around 125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Decatur and Mount Zion. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 128 and 137. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Coastal Kleberg and Coastal Nueces Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 10:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo BREEZY AND GUSTY SOUTHEAST WINDS TO IMPACT CAMERON, WILLACY, HIDALGO AND KENEDY COUNTIES Surface observations are beginning to report strong southeasterly winds across portions of Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo and Kenedy Counties. These areas can expect sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 to 40 mph at times into this afternoon. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX

